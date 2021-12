Less than a week out from Christmas, it looks increasingly like the majority of the nation won't have snow on the ground when Santa comes down the chimney. The romanticized imagery of a white Christmas may be a reality for some and a mere fantasy for many across the United States as the holiday nears. Some locations have been blanketed by recent snowfall from a parade of storms that has traversed the nation so far this December, but many may be wondering if they too will be paid a visit from Old Man Winter, especially come Christmas morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO