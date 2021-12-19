ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL Video: An Evening With Pete Is Raging Bull Meets It's a Wonderful Life

By Robert Clarke-Chan
 2 days ago
It was a strange night for Saturday Night Live . The big Christmas episode was set to induct Paul Rudd into the Five Timers Club — an elite group of folks who have hosted the show at least five times. But a reported COVID-19 outbreak among the cast forced the show to piece together an episode with only two of the current cast — Kenan Thompson and Michael Che.

That meant no live sketches, a very stripped-down Weekend Update segment with Che and former cast member Tina Fey , and a lot of old holiday sketches being re-aired. But even with all that, SNL did manage to present three new pieces, all shot earlier in the week. And maybe it was the melancholy tone hanging over the entire jury-rigged episode or the somber image of a plucky little show trying its best to struggle on despite adversity, but the standout of the three may have been the least straightforwardly funny.

Shot in black and white, “An Evening With Pete” imagines a sad, washed-up Pete Davidson 33 years in the future. Like a lounge singer working a dingy club decades past his prime, old Pete does a faux Weekend Update with a robot Colin Jost. A bored patron heckles him to “Do Chad!” his most well-known recurring character. He does a Warren Beatty-themed parody of Eminem’s “My Name Is” complete with showgirls carrying cutouts of the Oscar-winning star, prompting a server to remark, “Who exactly is the audience for this?”

Rudd plays Pete’s old estranged writing partner, Eddie Corbin, who gives Pete a Christmas gift. Pete throws him out into the snow, but soon realizes how empty his life is doing old jokes and trying to impress people at the bar. It’s like the Good Book says: Charm is deceptive and BDE is fleeting.

Pete opens the present and decides to reconnect with his old friend. Naturally, this all doesn’t get too sappy; the gift is an enormous bag of weed. The pair share laughs and regale people with old SNL war stories as the black and white sketch becomes full color. Pete sings a farewell song that is both terrible and sweet in equal measure.

There aren’t many hard jokes in the piece, but it’s a lovely send-up of the kind of old black and white films that always seem a little more sincere around this time of year. In his introduction, host Rudd says they finished shooting the sketch at five that morning. That means that either they had to push to get it done knowing that they were going to get shut down later that day or that’s the normal shooting schedule for a weekly live sketch show. Either way, a group of people who work that hard to keep the laughter going through the dark times is a wonderful thing.

What did you think of Saturday’s SNL ? Grade the episode below, then let us know in the Comments.

SNL: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin Welcome Paul Rudd to '4 1/2-Timers Club,' in COVID-Impacted Episode

Saturday Night Live‘s final episode of the year was also one of its strangest, due to last-minute measures taken in the wake of the Omicron COVID variant surge in NYC. On Saturday afternoon, NBC’s sketch comedy series announced it was forgoing its live studio audience, as well as limiting the number of cast and crew that would be on set for the production. (Shortly after, musical guest Charli XCX bowed out of her performance entirely, stating that the limited crew would prevent her team from bringing “the most amazing musical performance to life.”) The New York Post went on to report that multiple SNL cast members...
Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
Paul Rudd Hosts SNL, Lori Loughlin's Comeback and More

On TV this Saturday: Paul Rudd is inducted into SNL‘s Five Timers’ Club, Lori Loughlin returns to the When Calls the Heart universe, and Chad Michael Murray gets bitten by the holiday love bug. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Hallmark...
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
Elite Daily

Billie Fully Broke During This SNL Sketch And It's Impossible Not To Laugh Along

When Saturday Night Live hosts break while performing a sketch, it makes the skit all the more hilarious, and the most recent episode of SNL totally proved that. On Dec. 11, Billie Eilish pulled double duty as SNL’s host and musical guest. During a skit accompanied by Kate McKinnon, Eilish and McKinnon were dressed as hotel receptionists as their characters were walking viewers through the “wonderful” amenities the not-so-appealing hotel offers, like “curtains with sticks” and “wet egg” for breakfast. Throughout the performance, Billie Eilish broke down laughing during SNL’s hotel sketch and it makes for a great skit.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Creator Lorne Michaels Admits He Could Retire Around 50th Anniversary

Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live, has admitted that he is considering retiring from the long-running NBC series when it hits its 50th anniversary. Michaels, who still runs the show, told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King that it might be a “really good time to leave”. The variety comedy series is currently in its 47th season and the 50th anniversary would run in the 2024/25 broadcast season. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave,”...
