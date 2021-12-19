ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Killed at Hometown Concert in Los Angeles

By Mankaprr Conteh
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4997ao_0dR0JYLR00

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was killed in Los Angeles late Saturday night after he was stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert where Drakeo and dozens of performers, including Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, were scheduled to appear.

According to the Los Angeles Times , paramedics arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. While the L.A. coroners office could not identify the victim at press time, a rep for the rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone that it was Darrell Caldwell, known in the rap world as Drakeo the Ruler. Caldwell was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries. The rapper celebrated his 28th birthday on December 1st.

Live Nation, the organizers of Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest, said in a statement, “There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.” The LAPD tweeted , “There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California. The festival has concluded early.”

According to L.A.’s ABC 7, the incident resulted in a “ massive responsive ” from both the LAPD and California Highway Patrol, with both agencies on hand, some in riot gear, as the concert was evacuated. No arrests have been made in the incident as of Sunday, an LAPD spokesperson told the LA Times . “Detectives are still trying to figure things out.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

“I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival,” Snoop Dogg, one of the presenters of the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert, wrote on Instagram. “I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy… I’m praying for peace in hip-hop.”

Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo the Ruler earlier this year on the single “ Talk to Me ,” wrote on his Instagram stories early Sunday, “ Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing. Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.”

After releasing his first mixtape, I Am Mr. Mosely in 2015, Drakeo built a sizable discography of mixtapes leading up to his debut album The Truth Hurts this past February. He dropped his latest mixtape, So Cold I Do Em 2 on December 7.

The rapper was known for his distinctly deadpan delivery and the dark humor that characterized his work. In an interview with Rolling Stone published in March, Drakeo described the sense of purpose he was settling into. “I really like making music now,” he said. “It means a lot ‘cause [before] I didn’t really care about it like that.”

“I just want people to know that I’m here to stay,” he continued. “I want them to take my music seriously and feel everything. I mean, a lot of people know about my story … but I want them to know I had to go through a lot to get the things that I got. I might talk a certain way or say certain things, but I’ve been through a lot in my life. I want them to feel what I went through. When I did the song for the homie [“ Long Live the Greatest ”], people told me, ‘I feel you,’ and, ‘I know what you was going through.’ I want them to know that I’m a real person, that we’re the same.”

Drakeo the Ruler was released from L.A.’s Men’s Central Jail in November of last year, after being incarcerated on gun charges in 2017 and indicted on an array of counts related to the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man outside of a party. He was released with time served only after agreeing to plead guilty to shooting from a motor vehicle with a gang enhancement. His rap crew, Stinc Team, was made out to be a gang by the prosecution who often presented Drakeo’s lyrics and music videos as evidence. Though he accepted the plea, Drakeo asserted his innocence.

Caldwell died less than a week after he took the stage for another high-profile hometown gig at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, where Drakeo the Ruler showcased his talents during a 20-minute set:

The rapper’s death is the second tragic event to occur at a Live Nation-organized festival in as many months, as the concert giant is facing dozens of lawsuit and increased scrutiny over their role in the Astroworld festival that killed 10 people.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance, Bitch’ at Megan Thee Stallion Before Shooting Her Feet: Detective

An “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at the feet of Megan Thee Stallion during a roadside dispute following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house last year, according to testimony Tuesday in the rapper’s felony assault case in Los Angeles. LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner said Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, recounted the vivid exchange during police interviews after she allegedly was shot in both feet by the Alone at Prom rapper, born Daystar Peterson, upon exiting a vehicle in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. “As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr. Peterson yelling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

EXCLUSIVE: Drakeo the Ruler’s Mom Says She Plans to Sue Over His Killing. ‘I Want Justice for My Son’

The mother of murdered rapper Drakeo the Ruler wiped away tears on Monday as she spoke about her son’s “genuine heart” and senseless death in a backstage stabbing at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival Saturday night. She ran two fingers up from her collarbone to show where someone plunged a blade into her son’s neck, ending his life just as his music career was reaching its next level. “He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Compton Rapper & YG Associate Slim 400 Shot and Killed in L.A.

Compton rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in L.A. After multiple people reported the news, the unfortunate news has now been confirmed by TMZ. Slim 400 was a close associate of YG’s and collaborated several times with the Def Jam star. Slim was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood but at this time, there is no clarity how the incident happened and if there are any suspects.
MUSIC
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Drake
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drakeo The Ruler Affiliate, K7 The Finesser, Says YG Set Up Attack & Stabbing

The days following Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in Los Angeles have brought multiple theories to light from those closest to the rapper. We heard from his mother earlier this week, who said that her son was "rushed" by forty to sixty people the moment YG walked into the backstage area. In a video showing the fight before Drakeo was stabbed in the neck, many people could be seen wearing 4Hunnid merchandise, which is YG's brand. Now, Drakeo's affiliate, rapper K7 The Finesser, is claiming that he thinks YG set up the attack on the late 28-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Kanye West and Drake's 'Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert' Reportedly Has a Budget of $10 Million USD

The total cost of Kanye West‘s upcoming Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake is reported to be approximately $10 million USD, according to The Source. The budget includes the cost of set construction, production, space rentals, security, event staff and several other factors. According to the reports, Ye and Drake have been rehearsing for the event at an undisclosed location but will have a dress rehearsal prior to the performance.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Shooting#The Los Angeles Times#Live Nation#Lapd#Abc 7#California Highway Patrol#The La Times
People

Drakeo the Ruler's Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Her Late 'Soulmate' After Fatal Stabbing: 'Unbearable'

The girlfriend of rapper Drakeo the Ruler is paying tribute to her late "soulmate" after he was fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday. The "Talk to Me" rapper's partner, who goes by Noel Bianca on social media, shared a series of emotional Instagram posts in the aftermath of his death, which happened at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Slim 400, Up-and-Coming California Rapper, Dead at 33 After Shooting

An up-and-coming rapper is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Compton-based rapper Slim 400 was reportedly shot and killed in an Inglewood neighborhood sometime late Wednesday night, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. At this time, further details regarding Slim's passing, including what led to the fatal shooting and how many suspects were involved, have not been released. Slim was 33. Neither his team nor his family has released a public statement at this time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28

Drakeo The Ruler, a rapper famous on the California hip hop scene, died at the age of 28 after being stabbed in a fight near a concert in Los Angeles. Drakeo The Ruler has tragically died at the age of 28 after being stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on December 18. The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, had reportedly performed at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” concert, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also scheduled to appear. After paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40pm, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Mourns Death of UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J turned back to his NYC roots as he honored the memory of a recently departed friend and old-school rapper. The family of Shaun Shiller Fequiere, who was a member of the group UTFO, announced that he had died, Saturday. Fequiere went by the name Kangol Kid (check his classic hat). Back in February, the 55-year-old said he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy