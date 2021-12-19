ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Frigid temps expected overnight into new week

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226vQs_0dR0JCAh00

Layer up if you’re heading out Sunday evening. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s through the evening. Then clouds will begin to decrease and temperatures will tumble to the lows 20s overnight.

The kids will need a warm winter coat, gloves and a hat for the bus stop in the morning. We start the day in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens. And you’ll want to keep your sunglasses handy over the next few days as a bright sky is forecast for most of the week. Temperatures will also be near average with highs around 40 degrees.

Warmer air will move back in by Friday with highs pushing into the upper 40s and low 50s. Look for a chance of rain showers on Christmas Eve.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the holiday forecast.

