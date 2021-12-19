ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron is fueling lockdowns in some countries just as others start to loosen restrictions

By Rachel Pannett The Washington Post,
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs some nations reimpose tough measures, including lockdowns, to curb infections spurred by the highly transmissible new omicron coronavirus variant, others are going the other way and loosening up even as case numbers spike. The Netherlands imposed a snap lockdown starting Sunday. France banned New Year's Eve fireworks. Officials...

www.bostonglobe.com

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cookcountynews-herald.com

Canada loosens border restrictions

On Tuesday, December 1, Canadians were given a nod of approval to make short trips across the border, 72 hours or less, without needing to prove they had passed a molecular COVID-19 test. The arrival of Canadians to places like Ryden’s Border Store and the Grand Portage Lodge & Casino has been a blessing. Ryden’s is a popular place for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

Here Are The New Travel Restrictions For Americans Traveling To Europe

This article will be updated regularly as new information becomes available. With the emergence of the potentially highly contagious Covid-19 Omicron variant, new travel restrictions and requirements are going into effect for U.S. travelers heading to Europe. Americans can still travel to European countries for now, although each country makes...
TRAVEL
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
The Independent

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote.The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.A parliamentary committee is expected...
WORLD
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH

