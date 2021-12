UCON — A local teenager remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit after being in a car crash Tuesday morning. Jayson Arfmann said his daughter, Ava Arfmann, 15, was on her way to school around 8:30 a.m. when she hit a 20-foot long patch of black ice, only 200 yards away from their home. Ava rolled her jeep three times and was ejected from her car. The crash happened on the 5000 block of East 129th North.

UCON, ID ・ 15 DAYS AGO