If any filmmaker out there raised the bar for Batman stories on the big screen, it’s Christopher Nolan. When Batman Begins arrived in 2005, it brought a serious, grown-up, psychological version of the comic book icon to cinematic life, making all who saw it sit up and pay attention. By the time The Dark Knight arrived in 2008, it became one of the defining comic book adaptations of all time – a blockbuster behemoth with major cultural and commercial resonances. Trying to create new Batman movies in the shadow of that is no mean feat – and so with The Batman, director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark knew the high bar they needed to meet, or even clear.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO