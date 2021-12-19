ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle United v Manchester City Live Commentary, 19/12/2021

goal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisiting boss Pep Guardiola goes with three alterations from the thrashing of Leeds with Cancelo replacing Stones in defence while Sterling and Jesus start ahead of Grealish...

www.goal.com

The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United in Alvarez hunt

Newcastle fail with €40m bid for Paqueta (Le10Sport) Man Utd outcast Martial keen on Sevilla switch (Sky Sports) Liverpool are contenders for Haaland (Sky Deutschland) Azpilicueta wants Chelsea stay (The Athletic) American youngster set for new PSV deal. 2021-12-21T22:00:26.000Z 06:00. PSV are in talks with American youngster Richie Ledezma...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'Indisputable' Messi has made 'incredible' start at PSG, insists Leonardo

The Parc des Princes chief has also rubbished suggestions the Argentine does not work hard enough out of possession. Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has described Lionel Messi as "indisputable" while insisting the 34-year-old has made an "incredible" start to life in France. Messi left Barcelona in June, with the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
goal.com

Xavi: Barcelona have 'lost model of play' after unconvincing Elche victory

The Spaniard wasn't satisfied with his side's performance but did reserve praise for wonderkid Gavi. Xavi admits Barcelona have lost the club's "model of play" after their unconvincing victory over Elche. Barca halted a three-match winless run by beating Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou on Saturday, thanks to goals from...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Spurs exit Europe after forfeiting final UEFA Europa Conference League group stage game following Covid outbreak

The Premier League club have seen their continental commitments for 2021-22 brought to a close with a 3-0 win awarded to opponents Rennes. Tottenham are out of Europe after being forced to forfeit their final UEFA Europa Conference League group stage game against Rennes, with the fixture initially called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Spurs camp.
UEFA
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

