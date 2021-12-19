Newcastle United v Manchester City Live Commentary, 19/12/2021

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...

