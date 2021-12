This is the non-estate, value-priced Pinot from Cristom, and it is always a fine value. The winery style is much in evidence, with minimal intervention, native yeast and a percentage of whole clusters in the ferment. It's a tight, herbal, steely wine with compact cranberry and wild raspberry fruit at the core. Youthful and fresh, it has a peppery character and green tea highlights in the finishing tannins. Drink now and over the rest of this decade. Paul Gregutt.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO