CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Trinity basketball star Chance Westry has been selected to play on the USA Basketball Junior National team. The team will play in the FIBA U17 World Championship, the FIBA U18 American Championship and other top basketball tournaments in 2022. Westry played his first two high school seasons for the […]

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO