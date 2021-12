These days it is relatively easy to make big power figures from most performance-focused engines. Hell, even the humble Honda K20 engine can make close to a thousand horses without undergoing massive surgery. Speaking of Hondas, it's a well-known fact that there's always a Honda Civic that's faster than your car. These small Japanese hatchbacks and sedans have proven to be highly capable track cars and are extremely effective drag racing weapons. The only thing holding back the Civic is its front-wheel-drive layout, which naturally means that traction becomes an issue. The guys at Renegade Racing know this all too well and set out to fix the Civic's Achilles' heel. How? By dumping a V8 in the front and making it RWD. USA! USA! USA!

