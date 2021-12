If you weren’t up late Monday night checking New Jersey political news, you may have missed the chaos of the final state Assembly voting session of the year. As the lower house of the state Legislature considered upward of 140 bills, voting proved to be a very tedious process that took nearly 11 hours, with the session dragging on until just after midnight. The pace was partially because more than a fourth of the members voted over the phone amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading to logistical issues.

