An Elmira man that was wanted as a fugitive from justice in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, was arrested Monday. Aaron Reynolds was spotted by Chemung County authorities on private property around the perimeter of the Chemung County Jail. Deputies say Reynolds provided them with a fake name and date of birth. He was wanted in the Keystone State for allegedly failing to appear in court on a theft charge. Reynolds was charged Monday with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. He is being held at the Chemung County Jail pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO