Chief Keef Returns with ‘4NEM’ Project and NFT Release

Bassist and composer Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, one of the earliest members of The Roots, passed away on December 16 after a long battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer with which he was diagnosed, and which led to his departure from the band, in 2007. He was 62. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” the Roots posted on social media. “May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub.” It’s with the heaviest...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO