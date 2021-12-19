ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chief Keef Returns with ‘4NEM’ Project and NFT Release

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Keef is back! The Chicago drill legend has returned with his new project, 4NEM – his first solo project in three years. The new release is 15 tracks deep and shows what made fans fall in love with...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Proposes To India Royale During Chicago Concert

It's been a wild year for Lil Durk filled with ups and downs. The rapper put the OTF crew in the spotlight with Loyal Bros earlier this year, just as he was coming off of the success of The Voice. Then, he and Lil Baby teamed up for their joint project, Voice Of The Heroes. On top of that, he continued to drop loose singles and feed his fanbase with a consistent stream of hits.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Listen to 2KBABY’s New Project ‘First Quarter’ f/ Chief Keef and More

Fresh off teaming up with Chief Keef for their collaborative single “Luigi,” 2KBaby returns with his new project First Quarter. The 11-track tape arrives after a string of one-off singles, marking the Louisville native’s first full-length offering since he dropped his April 2020 debut Pregame Rituals. First Quarter features previously released songs “Like This,” “Zack & Cody” and “Luigi,” as well as guest appearances from Mozzy (“Old Shoes”) and Kaash Paige (“Something On My Mind”).
MUSIC
vinylmeplease.com

E-40, Young MC and Chief Keef Coming to VMP Hip-Hop

If you sign up for VMP Hip-Hop for January, February and March 2022, you’ll experience rap picks from the West Coast to the Midwest, with Records of the Month from E-40, Young MC and Chief Keef. January: E-40’s Tha Hall of Game. For the first VMP Hip-Hop release...
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Stereogum

Chief Keef’s New Album 4NEM Is Really Good

It’s a rough day for Chicago rappers. According to a new report, Kanye West’s whole trainwreck of a presidential campaign was secretly run by Republican operatives. Meanwhile, Lil Durk just came out with a new Morgan Wallen collaboration. Miraculously enough, the only Chicago rap star who’d in the news today for non-problematic reasons is Chief Keef, the onetime enfant terrible who spread drill music to the rest of the world and who can no longer go back to Chicago. Maybe that’s been good for him. Everyone else is out here fucking up, but Sosa just made a new album of bangers.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Wiz Khalifa Releases Surprise Project ‘Wiz Got Wings’ with Cardo & Sledgren: Stream

Wiz Khalifa hasn’t released too much music in 2020 but looks like he’s warming up this week for a big 2022. The Taylor Gang rapper has dropped a surprise project tonight called Wiz Got Wings where he raps over production form his regular collaborators Cardo Got Wings and Sledgren. Cardo (Got Wings) is one of the biggest hitmakers of today but many of us forget that he started his run by closely working with Wiz many years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Early Roots Bassist Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard Dies at 62

Bassist and composer Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, one of the earliest members of The Roots, passed away on December 16 after a long battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer with which he was diagnosed, and which led to his departure from the band, in 2007. He was 62. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” the Roots posted on social media. “May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub.” It’s with the heaviest...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Styles P & Havoc Talk Joint Album, DMX's Passing, Verzuz Options & More

In 2020, there were conversations about The LOX facing off against Mobb Deep in the Verzuz arena. Of course, Prodigy is no longer with us, so that hypothetical battle would’ve ultimately relied on Havoc to rep the Queensbridge duo on stage. That battle never happened and the LOX became the unanimous victors in their Verzuz against Dipset.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chief Keef
hotnewhiphop.com

G Herbo Shares Update On Lil Bibby Project, Talks Wisdom From Jadakiss & Unreleased Miley Cyrus Collab

The sounds of drill music have spread across the world, far from its origins in the Southside of Chicago. However, it’s the artists from those stomping grounds that kicked down the doors and helped lead a new generation of rappers to stardom. Chief Keef might be the most iconic, while Lil Durk remains the most commercially successful at this point, but it’s G Herbo who has continuously emphasized lyricism in the midst of drill’s proliferation.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Korean Dramas Projected to Release on Disney+

While it's been available in the United States for some time now, Disney+ is the newest streaming service available in South Korea. Viewers in South Korea are ecstatic at the fact that they can stream their favorite Marvel movie or their favorite Star Wars movie, but what's even more exciting is that Disney+ will have its own K-drama line-up as well!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Autotune#Ice Cream Man#Nft#Digiglo
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Performs At Rolling Loud, Gets Trash Thrown At Him By Fans Expecting Future

San Bernardino, CA – DaBaby received a less than warm welcome when he stepped on stage during the final day of Rolling Loud California. On Sunday (December 12), the controversial rapper hit the Ciroc stage as a surprise performer and immediately upset fans who were instead expecting Future based on the festival’s schedule. Baby, who was originally scheduled to perform on the Power 106 stage, had reportedly been swapped with Future, but it seems the Rolling Loud organizers didn’t let the audience know about the switch until it was too late.
MUSIC
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy