Environment

RECAP: Extremely rare December storm system brought strong winds, severe weather to Upper Midwest

By Austin Haskins
dakotanewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather across the Upper Midwest in December is usually cold with waves of snowfall… but the weather on December 15 was anything but normal… in fact, it was extremely rare. A rapidly strengthening low pressure tracked quickly from Colorado...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Pictures: Tornado causes damage, power outages in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida’s severe weather and a tornado caused damage across parts of Lee County Tuesday morning, the Eagle Ridge community in south Fort Myers was hit especially hard. According to the National Weather Service, there was a tornado touchdown in Lee County at 6:25 a.m. The rating will come...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Tornado reported in Florida as strong storms bring in cold front

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tuesday is expected to be a stormy day that will eventually give way to a Christmas-week cooldown. Parts of the state near Fort Myers and Naples were under a tornado watch Tuesday morning, and while that didn’t extend to South Florida, the National Weather Service said “strong to damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall [are] possible.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Freezing Rain During Wednesday Morning Commute

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter making a strong case for the beginning of Christmas week. Monday morning was the coldest of the season thus far and the Solstice won’t be far off. Good news for the official kick off of the new season: bright and dry! Can’t say the same for Wednesday. CHECK: School Closings And Delays (WBZ-TV Graphic) CONCERN: A system that developed in the Gulf of Mexico has it’s eyes set on southern New England early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has placed parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am-12pm. Showers will spill over...
BOSTON, MA
Joe Mertens

Northern California can expect a huge snow storm this week

Northern California can expect several huge snowstorms this week, as announced by the National Weather Service (NWS). The toughest days to travel will be Wednesday to Sunday, according to the NWS. Hazardous mountain travel is expected on Wednesday and will get worse on Thursday all the way through the Christmas weekend.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
click orlando

EF-1 tornado damaged homes in southwest Florida, NWS says

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A short-lived tornado touched down in southwest Florida Tuesday morning, leaving more than $500,000 worth of damage in its wake, according to the National Weather Service. NWS officials said the EF-1 tornado touched down near Fort Myers at 6:25 a.m. and traveled about a mile...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A storm system moved across the Florida peninsula on Tuesday, sparking severe weather -- but not in Central Florida. Areas south of Orlando into Osceola, Polk and Brevard counties had the highest chance of strong storms because they were warmer and closer to an area of low pressure.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: 1st Day Of Winter Brings Snow, Good Chance For White Christmas

MAIN HEADLINES – Winter solstice arrived 9:59 a.m. – Snow fell across central and northeastern Minnesota – Significant snow totals reported on the North Shore – Cold night ahead – Warming into Wednesday and Thursday – Light mix expected Friday and late snow Sunday Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow showers moved through northeastern Minnesota and the metro area Tuesday morning as the state welcomed the official start of winter. Areas north of Interstate 94 in central Minnesota saw between 2 and 5 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities metro saw little more than a fresh dusting....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NWS Says 16 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Unprecedented Winter Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota last week as an historic storm swept through the state. The following tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service: – Hartland: EF-2 – Alden 1: EF-1 – Alden 2: EF-1 – Hayward: EF-0 – Myrtle: EF-1 – London: EF-1 – Racine: EF-1 – Sumner: EF-0 – Preston: EF-0 – Carrolton: EF-1 – Arendahl: EF-1 – Rushford Village: EF-1 – Plainview Area: EF-1 – Money Creek: EF-1 – Wyattville: EF-0 – Homer: EF-1 The EF scale rates tornadoes based on wind speed. EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are rated as “weak” twisters, according to the NWS, while EF-2 tornadoes are considered “strong.” The Hartland tornado, the only EF-2 to touch down in Minnesota during last week’s storm, reached 115 mph, the NWS said. Last week’s storm marked the first December tornadoes on record in Minnesota. READ MORE: From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change While NWS reports say no one was injured or killed, they note damage to numerous buildings, trees and other structures.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Tornado touches down in Florida two weeks after deadly Kentucky, midwest tornadoes

Strong storms – including a tornado touch down – tore through Southwest Florida, leaving behind a trail of damage and forcing several areas to issue tornado watches. On Tuesday morning, a tornado watch was issued for the entire southwestern Florida region. It expired at 10am EST. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued the watch after it predicted there was a “moderate” risk of two or more tornados forming in the area. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did touch down in south Fort Myers at 6:25am. Its strength and rating are still being determined. Cities like...
ENVIRONMENT
ksro.com

Incoming Snow Will Make Sierra Travel Difficult

Driving conditions in the Sierra are going to range from difficult to impossible later this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters say up to a foot of snow could fall in the higher elevations above seven-thousand feet. Wind gusts up to 75-miles-per-hour are expected over the ridge tops. A Winter Storm Watch will then kick in later on Wednesday and continue all the way through Sunday. Heavier snowfall is projected, and higher elevations could see up to eight feet by the end of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Some places in U.S. -- mostly in the West -- expected to see white Christmas

Dec. 21 -- The romanticized imagery of a white Christmas may be a reality for some and a mere fantasy for many across the United States as the holiday nears. Some locations have been blanketed by recent snowfall from a parade of storms that has traversed the nation so far this December, but many may be wondering if they, too, will be paid a visit from Old Man Winter, especially come Christmas morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRQE News 13

Rain and snow chances return for some by Christmas Eve

Rain and snow chances return to parts of New Mexico late this week through Christmas, while other parts of the state will be seeing record temperatures this holiday. Cloud cover increased today across New Mexico as upper level moisture is streaming in from the Pacific Ocean. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures still hovered well above average this time of year. Temperatures keep climbing through Christmas Eve as record high temperatures will be broken, while well above average temperatures will continue elsewhere outside of northwestern New Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: High Fire Danger For The First Day Of Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The first day of winter along the Front Range will bring critical fire danger to many areas thanks to more unusually mild and dry weather. The highest danger is in the foothills where westerly winds could gust up to 65 mph at times. It’s no coincidence the foothills are a under a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. on Tuesday since that’s the region where the strongest wind will be found. The warning includes all areas between 6,000 and 9,000 feet in Jefferson and Boulder Counties. The warning also includes all of Larimer County including Fort Collins and...
DENVER, CO

