Doja Cat has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing her to drop out of the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The singer posted on her verified Instagram account that some members of her production team also tested positive, saying: “I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO