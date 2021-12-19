ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binging With Babish Shows Us How To Make The Mayor's Request From CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of Binging of Babish, the chef recreates the mayor's insane meal from...

geektyrant.com

fox2detroit.com

Nibble & Nosh: Chef Kelli shows us how to make individual Jarcuturie and more

Sheet Tray Antipasto • 9x13 baking sheet • 1 8-ounce ball prepared pizza dough • 1 8-ounce wheel of brie • 1 cup artichoke hearts • ½ cup oil cured or reconstituted sun-dried tomatoes • 12-14 pieces dried apricots • 8-10 pieces dried figs cut in half • 1 cup mixed olives • 1 lb. assorted salmis/ Italian meats • ½ cup fig jam • 5 sprigs rosemary broken into 2 pieces • 1/3-pound assorted cheese’s cut into bite size pieces Directions 1. Spread 2 tablespoons olive oil on the bottom and sides of a sheet pan. 2. Take artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, apricots, olives, and rosemary sprigs and follow the outer edges of sheet tray and place items in a decorative pattern. 3. Stretch the pizza dough on floured work surface and stretch/roll the dough to be the same size as sheet pan. 4. Carefully lift it and lay it over the top of the tray over metal bowl and foil discs, gently pat down dough over orbs. 5. Preheat oven 350 6. Place sheet tray in oven and bake for 13-16 minutes until golden brown and let cool/settle for 5 minutes. 7. Remove from oven and take second sheet tray and carefully invert dough on top of tray. 8. Place brie on bread tray, arrange assorted salamis, cheese, marinated items, and condiments. 9. Encourage guests to dig in by pulling dough and adding other condiments. Jarcuturie yield 10 units This is a fun grab and go concept I have included a base recipe below but just use your imagination and select things you like. • 10 4–6-ounce mason jars (wide mouth) • 10 6-inch wooden skewers/picks • 10 slices of salmi • 10 slices of capicola • 10 red peppadew peppers • 10 large olives • 10 bite size chunks Manchego cheese • 10 bite size pieces aged cheddar • 10 bite size pieces seasonal fruited or beer style cheese • 40 marcona almonds • 10 blackberries • 10 dried apricots • 10 flat thick sea salt style upscale cracker Directions 1. Lay our glass mason jars 2. Take wooden skewers and skewer with one slice of; salmi & capicola and then add peppadew and olive, set sticks aside 3. Sprinkle 4 almonds into bottom mason jars 4. Place skewer in mason jar and then nest cheese around the jar top with apricot and blackberry. 5. Serve with a flat style long thick cracker tucked in jar.
RECIPES
Gloucester Daily Times

Make your own IKEA-inspired Swedish meatballs

For me, one of the best things about going to IKEA has always been its Swedish food market. I cannot begin to tell you how many Choklad Not bars I've eaten in the car on my way home over the years (mmm ... hazelnuts!), and I'm also a huge fan of the raspberry Kafferep cookies. But the real draw is the store's frozen Swedish meatballs.
FOOD & DRINKS
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

Christmas Tamales Have A Surprisingly Dark Backstory

Many countries and cultures have their own traditional Christmas foods. The U.S. is all about candy canes (even the weird ones) and decorated cookies, while a true British Christmas comes complete with plum pudding and mince pies. Christmas in Japan, on the other hand, means KFC is what's for dinner. South of the border (as well as throughout the entire Mexican diaspora) there's one food that is a must for the entire holiday season, which the Los Angeles Times says kicks off on December 12 with the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and runs all the way through January 6, or Día de los Tres Reyes Magos.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Food Drink
WREG

Chef Lenora shows us how to make authentic African dishes

Delicious food with high-quality ingredients can be made right in your own home. A Memphis chef wants to help home cooks bring the taste of authentic African dishes to their table, without the travel. We were live and in the kitchen with Lenora Ebule, the founder and owner of Bailan.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mashed

Olive Garden May Have Sad News For Fans Of Its Never Ending Pasta Bowl

If you're looking for a night out that includes heaping portions of pasta and all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and breadsticks that will most certainly leave your tummy feeling full, there's one eatery calling your name: Olive Garden. The Italian restaurant chain has been catering to hungry diners since 1982, offering menu favorites like lasagna, chicken parmigiana, and the cult-classic chicken alfredo (via Delish). Over the years, those in the know about Olive Garden promotions have no doubt flocked to locations for deals, including Buy One Take One, Lasagna Mia (via Food & Wine), and, perhaps the eatery's most famous sliver of marketing genius: the Never Ending Pasta Bowl, which offers unlimited portions and combinations of pasta and sauce – and unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. Customers could have all that for a mere $10.99 as of the last promotional period in 2019 (per Business Insider)
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Sweet Christmas! A Hotel Pastry Chef Made a 32-Foot-Long Train Entirely From Chocolate

A simple model train wasn’t festive enough for one Florida hotel’s Christmas setup. The resort needed something a little more magical—and edible, it turns out. That’s why the centerpiece of Caribe Royale Orlando’s 2021 holiday decorations is a stunning 32-foot train made of chocolate, according to Travel + Leisure. Even more impressively, the entire choo choo—from its cars to its passengers to the rocks beneath its tracks—is made from the cocoa bean confection. The model, officially dubbed the Caribe Royale North Pole Express, is the brainchild of the resort’s executive pastry chef Joshua Cain. He told T&L that his creation was directly inspired...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Today Show Chef Joel Gamoran Reveals How To Make Any Recipe Kid-Friendly - Exclusive

If you're cooking for kids, particularly little ones, it can feel like your options are pretty limited: chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, and maybe some buttered noodles with "hidden" zucchini sneakily pureed into the sauce. However, children don't have to subsist on a steady diet of bland, beige foods. With a little creativity and clever plating, even a seemingly picky eater can enjoy a much more diverse menu.
KIDS
Mashed

What You Should Absolutely Never Order From Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris is a popular steak house chain with over 150 restaurants worldwide. Its many franchises brought accessible fine dining to suburban and city locations, serving up steaks as well as lobster tails and a selection of wines. Thanks to its five-star customer service and inventive kitchen methods, Ruth's Chris has cemented itself as a fan-favorite eatery with a loyal following across the globe.
RESTAURANTS
B93

We Have Turkey At Thanksgiving-What Do You Eat For Christmas?

Anytime I eat lasagna I think of a dear friend of mine who blew my mind years ago when we first met when she told me that her family eats lasagna for their Christmas meal. It was so 'strange' to me, at the time. It's not what my family ate so I 'didn't get it.' But looking back, I think is there really even a 'traditional Christmas meal?'
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What's On Bobby Flay's Christmas Eve Menu This Year

You might have somehow missed it, but the Christmas holiday is ho ho hoing with increasing intensity. Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie Flay, however, are very aware of it. In fact, they spent a good time during the latest episode of their podcast "Always Hungry" brainstorming about all the seafood, specifically the seven dishes, they will have for Christmas Eve.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Our 10 Best Dinner Recipes of All Time

No more scouring reviews before attempting that dish you've been dying to make. We've done the work for you by rounding up the dinner recipes that have earned thousands of 5-star reviews from our Allrecipes community of home cooks. Scroll through for our 10 most fool-proof, best-of-the-best dinner recipes, including chicken pot pie, lasagna, enchiladas, beef stir-fry, and more.
RECIPES
WTAJ

Chef Janet’s Apple Goat Cheese Dip Appetizer presented in a teacup!

Get ready to eat! Chef Janet has the perfect holiday appetizer for your next soiree! She shows Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar how to whip up apple goat cheese dip and present it fashionably in a teacup!. If you’d like to hire Chef Janet for your next holiday party just...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

20 Best New Cake Recipes of 2021

It's a universal truth that there is never a bad time for cake, no matter how may challenges or hardships a year may bring. You could even say that 2021 was a great time for cake, in spite of its difficulties. Our community members shared some especially delicious cake recipes this year, including fluffy ricotta cakes, cleverly flavored cheesecakes, and even a pistachio cake made with real pistachios. Click through to see the best new cake recipes we published this year — you may even be inspired to bake up one of your own.
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

I Made 3-Ingredient Sugar Cookies and the Recipe Is Impossible to Forget

When the craving for cookies strikes, making classics like chocolate chip or snickerdoodles are always a great go-to. But what if you want something quick, easy and completely fuss-free? The answer is 3-ingredient sugar cookies. Can you believe you can make delicious sugar cookies with just three ingredients that you...
RECIPES
Fast Company

Kitchen gifts for every chef, according to Spicewalla employees

As employees of a purveyor of ethically sourced and chef-curated herbs, spices, and seasonings, Spicewalla’s staff know what works in the kitchen. To tap into their expertise, we reached out to ask the Spicewalla team for some gifts they would want in their kitchen—great for the culinarily inclined on your list.
FOOD & DRINKS

