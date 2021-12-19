Binging With Babish Shows Us How To Make The Mayor's Request From CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS

Sheet Tray Antipasto • 9x13 baking sheet • 1 8-ounce ball prepared pizza dough • 1 8-ounce wheel of brie • 1 cup artichoke hearts • ½ cup oil cured or reconstituted sun-dried tomatoes • 12-14 pieces dried apricots • 8-10 pieces dried figs cut in half • 1 cup mixed olives • 1 lb. assorted salmis/ Italian meats • ½ cup fig jam • 5 sprigs rosemary broken into 2 pieces • 1/3-pound assorted cheese’s cut into bite size pieces Directions 1. Spread 2 tablespoons olive oil on the bottom and sides of a sheet pan. 2. Take artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, apricots, olives, and rosemary sprigs and follow the outer edges of sheet tray and place items in a decorative pattern. 3. Stretch the pizza dough on floured work surface and stretch/roll the dough to be the same size as sheet pan. 4. Carefully lift it and lay it over the top of the tray over metal bowl and foil discs, gently pat down dough over orbs. 5. Preheat oven 350 6. Place sheet tray in oven and bake for 13-16 minutes until golden brown and let cool/settle for 5 minutes. 7. Remove from oven and take second sheet tray and carefully invert dough on top of tray. 8. Place brie on bread tray, arrange assorted salamis, cheese, marinated items, and condiments. 9. Encourage guests to dig in by pulling dough and adding other condiments. Jarcuturie yield 10 units This is a fun grab and go concept I have included a base recipe below but just use your imagination and select things you like. • 10 4–6-ounce mason jars (wide mouth) • 10 6-inch wooden skewers/picks • 10 slices of salmi • 10 slices of capicola • 10 red peppadew peppers • 10 large olives • 10 bite size chunks Manchego cheese • 10 bite size pieces aged cheddar • 10 bite size pieces seasonal fruited or beer style cheese • 40 marcona almonds • 10 blackberries • 10 dried apricots • 10 flat thick sea salt style upscale cracker Directions 1. Lay our glass mason jars 2. Take wooden skewers and skewer with one slice of; salmi & capicola and then add peppadew and olive, set sticks aside 3. Sprinkle 4 almonds into bottom mason jars 4. Place skewer in mason jar and then nest cheese around the jar top with apricot and blackberry. 5. Serve with a flat style long thick cracker tucked in jar.

