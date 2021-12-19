13 Musicians With Acting Careers

On Tuesday night, the Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns with two new reenactments of beloved, classic television series, this time taking on The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Both reenactments premiere tonight, December 7th beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and when it comes to bringing the laughs, it certainly sounds like the performances will deliver. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of this iteration of Live in Front of a Studio Audience revealed that, during the Diff'rent Strokes reenactment, John Lithgow, who will play Mr. Drummond, will physically carry Kevin Hart, who is playing Arnold, the role played by Gary Coleman in the original series.
