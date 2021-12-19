13 Musicians With Acting Careers

Luke Macfarlane has appeared in over 10 movies on the Hallmark Channel. Maybe it's just this holiday season but it feels like every time I turn my TV to Hallmark lately, Macfarlane is staring right back at me. And I'm not complaining about it...the guy is incredibly charming, can sing, play musical instruments and clearly has a thing for Christmas since he keeps showing up in holiday movies. Outside of his notable Hallmark career, he's also starring in the new Netflix Christmas rom-com, Single All The Way. Obviously, it's on my Christmas watch list as well.

