Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. Strong support for LTC/USD is present at $149. Resistance for LTC is found at $155 next. The Litecoin price analysis shows that after the buyers found support at $143, the price bounced up towards $153 on 19th December. As we predicted in our analysis on the same day, that LTC will have to retrace before continuing further upside, so LTC corrected yesterday and is continuing upside today. At the moment price function is again retesting the $153 resistance and bulls require more support to make a breakthrough. The RSI is also hinting at the high pressure presently.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO