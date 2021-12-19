ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Yook Sungjae Returns As One-Day Disciple On “Master In The House” After His Military Discharge

By C. Hong
Soompi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTOB’s Yook Sungjae returned to “Master in the House” after he was discharged from military service!. Yook Sungjae was an original member of “Master in the House” when it premiered in December 2017. He left the show along with Lee Sang Yoon in February 2020 to focus on preparing for his...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Winners Of The 2021 SBS Entertainment Awards

The 2021 SBS Entertainment Awards were held on December 18, hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Jang Do Yeon, and Han Hye Jin. The Daesang (Grand Prize) this year went to the “My Little Old Boy” team rather than a single person. “Kick a Goal,” a show in which female celebrities play soccer against each other, enjoyed a lot of popularity this year and took home several awards. “Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant,” which is soon ending its four-year run, won the Special Award.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

2021 KBS Entertainment Awards Reveals Nominees For Daesang

The 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards have announced the candidates for the Daesang (Grand Prize)!. The KBS Entertainment Awards celebrates the talk, reality, variety, and radio shows that have aired on KBS over the past year. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Kim Sung Joo, Moon Se Yoon, and Han Sun Hwa.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Big Bang’s Taeyang and K-actress Wife Min Hyo Rin Welcome First Child a Healthy Baby Boy

The first gen K-pop stars are in their forties, the second gen in their thirties, of course everyone that some of us still remember as fresh faced idols are now husbands, wives, and parents. Joining that crowd is Big Bang‘s Taeyang, who has someone remained untouched by the scandals of his other group members. He got married 4 years ago to longtime girlfriend K-actress Min Hyo Rin, who is probably more famous for being Taeyang’s wife than for her acting career. She tried but just never made it that big despite some lead roles. But in terms of personal life she’s clearly the big winner, apparently the couple dated for many many years under the radar with Taeyang remaining committed despite what is lightly legions of ladies throwing themselves at him. I’m not praising him for not being a douche, just saying he legit married his long time girlfriend and is by all accounts a wife slave haha. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year and this week YG Entertainment released the news that the new parents welcomed their first child together, a bouncing baby boy. Congrats and what a great early Christmas present!
WORLD
allkpop.com

Actress Honey Lee marries her non-celebrity husband today

Honey Lee officially married her non-celebrity husband today. On December 21 KST, Saram Entertainment released an official statement, relaying news of Honey Lee's marriage. "Hello. This is Saram Entertainment. We have great news to inform you, regarding our artist Honey Lee. Actress Honey Lee, who found a precious person [in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Seung Gi
allkpop.com

Park Shin Hye gives an update for the first time after the news of her marriage and pregnancy

Park Shin Hye gave an update for the first time after sharing the news of getting married to actor Choi Tae Joon and expecting a baby together. On December 10, Park Shin Hye posted a photo of herself on her Instagram with the caption, "My hair grew out quite a bit." She still boasted of her beauty in the photo as she rested her face on her hand, gazing at the camera.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Street Woman Fighter's Aiki shares a photos with an unexpected top actress

Dancer Aiki, who showed off exceptional performances on Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter,' recently posted a photo with top actress Kim Hye Soo and showed off their friendship. On December 15, Aiki posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption that says, "Please be calm, my heart." In the photo, Aiki was seen hugging actress Kim Hye Soo.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Honey Lee Announces Marriage To Non-Celebrity Boyfriend

Lasts month, it was confirmed that the actress is in a serious relationship with a non-celebrity. On December 21, her agency Saram Entertainment announced that she held a private wedding today. Here is her agency’s official statement:. Hello, this is Saram Entertainment. We have good news regarding our label’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Discharge#Disciple#Military Service#Sang Yoon#Btob
Soompi

Watch: Performances From The 2021 KBS Song Festival

IVE – “ELEVEN”. Brave Girls – Intro + “Rollin'” + “Chi Mat Ba Ram”. UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, ASTRO’s Sanha, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, Stray Kids’ Seungmin – “Paradise” (“Boys Over Flowers” OST) Brave Girls’ Minyoung...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

ONF Wraps Up First Solo Concert Ahead of Military Enlistment

ONF successfully wrapped up their first solo concert before joining the military. They promised their fans that they would be meeting again together in 2023, when they returned. Read on for more details. ONF Wraps Up First Solo Concert Before Joining the Military. ONF successfully held their concert, "ONF 2021...
MILITARY
Soompi

Yoo Seung Ho, Hyeri, Byun Woo Seok, Kang Mina, And More Are Caught In A Web Of Love, Family, And Conflict In “Moonshine”

KBS’s upcoming drama “Moonshine” has released a relationship chart ahead of the premiere!. “Moonshine” is set in the Joseon era during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. Yoo Seung Ho stars as Nam Young, Joseon’s greatest inspector who is known for living a very principled life, and Hyeri stars as Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts making illegal alcohol in order to support her family.
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

IVE Accused of Mocking Desi Culture in ‘ELEVEN’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

IVE members Ahn Yujin, Rei and Jang Wonyoung are accused of mocking desi culture following a behind-the-scenes video posted to the group's official Instagram account. Keep on reading for all the information. IVE Accused of Making Fun of Desi Culture in 'ELEVEN' Behind-the-Scenes Video. On December 11, 2021, IVE uploaded...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Soompi

Koreans Vote For Their Favorite Artists And Songs Of 2021

Gallup Korea has revealed the results of its annual survey of the most loved artists and songs of the year. Research company Gallup Korea conducted three rounds of surveys, one in July and August, one in September and October, and one in November, asking 5,103 people all over the country (except Jeju Island) over the age of 13 to name their three favorite popular singers or groups that were active or notable this year. The people were allowed to name their own choice of answers.
THEATER & DANCE
Soompi

Yoo Ah In Shares His Reaction To The Popularity Of “Hellbound,” Hopes For 2nd Season, And More

Yoo Ah In recently participated in an interview to share his thoughts on his role in the Netflix series “Hellbound”!. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a six-part Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

2PM’s Taecyeon And Kim Hye Yoon End Up Spending The Night Together In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”

2PM’s Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon’s romance will grow deeper in the next episode of “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”!. “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon stars as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Stars Light Up The Red Carpet For The 2021 KBS Song Festival

The 2021 KBS Song Festival kicked off with the red carpet event!. Hosted by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, SF9’s Rowoon, and AOA’s Seolhyun, the 2021 KBS Song Festival began airing live on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. KST. The performer lineup includes Red Velvet, Stray Kids, TXT,...
MUSIC
Soompi

Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, And Park Yong Woo Show Unwavering Determination In “Tracer” Posters

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Tracer” introduced its four main leads!. “Tracer” is a new drama taking place at the National Tax Service. Im Siwan stars as Hwang Dong Joo, a new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau, while Go Ah Sung stars as Seo Hye Young, a fellow team member at the Seoul Regional Office who is unafraid to face the cowardly world head-on. The drama is written by scriptwriter Kim Hyun Jung and helmed by director Lee Seung Young of “Voice 2” and “The Missing.”
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy