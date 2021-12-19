Trisha Yearwood Invites Lauren Alaina to Join Grand Ole Opry

On Saturday night, country legend Trisha Yearwood invited Lauren Alaina to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry is an honor that all country artists dream about. It requires a passion and dedicated career in country music, as well as being nominated by a current member. This weekend, singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina became the newest member of the prestigious group.

In a video posted by the legendary music venue, Trisha Yearwood surprises Lauren Alaina with an appearance. She starts on screen in a video to the singer. Then, she walks on stage and gives Lauren Alaina a hug.

“That was pretty wasn’t it?” Yearwood laughs. “You just thought I was up there [on the screen], you had no idea I was here, did you?”

The country star surprises Alaina and tells her that both of her parents are in the audience. Then, she officially invites the artist to join the Grand Ole Opry.

“I have the honor of asking you, on behalf of the Grand Ole Opry, if you would please accept our invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

How Lauren Alaina Reacted to Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Shocked and in tears, Lauren Alaina runs to give Yearwood a hug and accepts the invitation.

As a member of this group, Lauren Alaina is able to perform and/or host any show that she wishes at the legendary venue. Alaina is in good company, with big acts such as Trisha Yearwood, Blake Shelton, and Keith Urban a part of the group. And, not to mention, a number of icons that came before them.

We wish Lauren Alaina the best and cannot wait to see what she does next!

Trisha Yearwood on Being a Mom

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married since 2005. What many fans don’t know is that the couple’s children are from Brooks’ previous marriage.

Trisha Yearwood, in contrast, does not have any children of her own. Brooks’ three daughters taught her what it means to be a mom figure in their lives. It also taught her the importance of selfless love.

“When you don’t have children, you have the luxury of being selfish because it’s just about you,” she shares with SheKnows. “You don’t have to think about somebody else first. And as an artist, it’s easy to be really egocentric because your job is to be thinking about your career, what you have to do next, how you’re going to take yourself to the next level. So to get out of that space and to realize that it doesn’t matter what I have going on, it was a real lesson for me.”

Yearwood balances her family life with her career to ensure she has the best of both worlds. Their presence in her life is a gift.

“I can’t imagine my life without them.”