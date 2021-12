When you work in the content creation business, and especially for us bloggers fortunate enough to get some money for the work we do, you are expected to provide analysis of the team/game you are covering. For over eight years now, I’ve been doing just that at Grizzly Bear Blues. It’s crazy to say that - almost a decade for me writing about the Memphis Grizzlies. Lots of players, several coaches. Same ol’ MulliGrizz.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO