Jennifer Lopez ‘Pissed’ About Ben Affleck Dragging Her Into Latest Scandal? Contradicting Sources Sound Off

Ben Affleck is getting heat for comments he made about ex-wife Jennifer Garner , and not just from the public. According to Page Six , his current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez is also upset with him for bad-mouthing Garner.

(FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES)

On a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Affleck spoke about his marriage to the actress, shocking listeners with his claim that he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if the pair had stayed together.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” the actor continued. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”