Jennifer Lopez ‘Pissed’ About Ben Affleck Dragging Her Into Latest Scandal? Contradicting Sources Sound Off

 2 days ago

Ben Affleck is getting heat for comments he made about ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and not just from the public. According to Page Six, his current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez is also upset with him for bad-mouthing Garner. 

(FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES)

On a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Affleck spoke about his marriage to the actress, shocking listeners with his claim that he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if the pair had stayed together. 

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” the actor continued. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Comments / 31

Christy Watson
1d ago

who cares. she is the queen of many men and dresses not like a mother of 13 years old. They deserve each other. He is as selfish as she.

23
lycan
1d ago

Seen these two in Florida afew months ago in sweats and no makeup,I didn’t even see them coming someone told me it was them-they look like 💩without the hair and makeup done,not ageing very well and of course they were with no kids as usual

8
smile ?
21h ago

Both are selfish as all get out . Kudos to Jennifer Garner. She handled it all very well and still does .

17
