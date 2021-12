Emarilis Velazquez is paying higher prices on everything from food to clothing.Her monthly grocery bill has ballooned from $650 to almost $850 in recent months. To save money, she looks for less expensive cuts of meat and has switched to a cheaper detergent. She also clips coupons and shops for her kids’ clothing at thrift stores insted of Children’s Place.For the holidays, she's scaling back on gifts. She plans to spend $600 on her three young children instead of $1,000, and she won’t be buying any gifts for relatives.“It’s stressful,” said the 33-year-old stay-at-home mother from Boardman, Ohio ...

