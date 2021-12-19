ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Champions Birthdays: Sunday, December 19

By Adrienne Smith
localsyr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Champions a...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – December 7th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Actor Eli Wallach (Magnificent 7, The Misfits, People Next Door) was born on this date in 1915. Actor Ted Knight [b. Tadeusz Wladyslaw Konopka] (Caddyshack, Mary Tyler Moore Show) was born on this...
NFL
waynecountynews.net

Collinwood Christmas Parade This Sunday, December 12th

The City of Collinwood is once again decorated in the festive Christmas spirit, and everyone is invited to come out on Sunday to enjoy the annual Collinwood Christmas Parade. The parade will begin to make its way through town at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12th. Lineup for the parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Collinwood Recreation Building. While the parade is getting lined up, the Shawnettee Church Choir will be performing Christmas songs in the Collinwood City Park beginning at 1:00 p.m. as well.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Birthdays#Champions Billboard
kiowacountypress.net

Birthdays and Anniversaries - December 20-26, 2021

KiowaCountyPress.net may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase products or services through links in an article. Prices, when displayed, are accurate at the time of publication but may change over time. Commissions do not influence editorial independence. The Kiowa County Press is an independent newspaper published in Eads, Kiowa...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: December 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting its annual German Christmas Service. The German language service begins at 2 p.m. and also features German Christmas songs. Enjoy coffee, German cookies and other goodies following the service. Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pncguam.com

Mass schedules for December 12, Third Sunday of Advent

— DULCE NOMBRE DE MARIA CATHEDRAL-BASILICA, HAGATÑA. Sunday Mass broadcasted via Livestream on KUAM Channel 8, PBS KGTF TV Channel 12, and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio. Please also join and follow us in the Eucharistic Celebration on the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica Website aganacathedral.org, the Agana Cathedral Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.*
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Sports
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Betty White’s Birthday Movie

Betty White is turning 100 on January 17th and you can celebrate with her! The movie, “Betty White: 100 Years Young, A Birthday Celebration”, will be shown on Jan. 17th only!. It will include funny moments from her life and career like “The Golden Girls”, “The Proposal”, and...
MOVIES
illinoisnewsnow.com

Sunday Morning Time Warp – December 12

Sunday mornings from 8-10, Planet 93.9 plays two hours of Classic Alternative. It’s our Sunday Morning Time Warp. If 8am on a Sunday seems WAY too early to listen, you can always listen to the most recent episode on demand as a podcast on the Planet 93.9 Mobile App.
MUSIC
localsyr.com

Enjoy Symphoria’s “Home For The Holidays” Concert

Enjoy some sounds of the season with the Symphoria ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert happening this weekend!. The concert is back in person this year and Principal Pops Conductor of Symphoria sean O’Loughlin tells us he is excited about this year’s event. CNY Native, Rachel Mulcahy will be the guest vocalist and violinist for the event.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Eddie Mekka's wife? Late Laverne & Shirley actor was married twice

Late Laverne & Shirley actor Eddie Mekka has sadly passed away aged 69. Mekka was married twice and fans want to know more information on his wives. The actor died in Newhall, California on 27th November 2021 and was found dead at his home. His brother Warren Mekjian confirmed the news to TMZ today, 2nd December 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Hudson Star-Observer

Miss America: Elle Mark eliminated during top 10 round

From the Sheldon stage to the Miss America stage, Elle Mark of Red Wing brought grace, elegance and a strong vocal performance. She demonstrated an understanding of mental health advocacy and eloquently addressed America with her platform. The Red Wing High School graduate and current Miss Minnesota was eliminated during...
CELEBRITIES
localsyr.com

Waitresses at a Syracuse diner receive generous $1,400 tip

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas came early for five waitresses at The Market Diner after a group of generous Central New Yorkers left a $1,400. Bud Loura, the organizer behind the surprise, said it’s a part of the Shock & Clause trend, where each person pays for their meal and leaves a $100 bill for a tip.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy