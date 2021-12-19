Champions Birthdays: Sunday, December 19

The City of Collinwood is once again decorated in the festive Christmas spirit, and everyone is invited to come out on Sunday to enjoy the annual Collinwood Christmas Parade. The parade will begin to make its way through town at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12th. Lineup for the parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Collinwood Recreation Building. While the parade is getting lined up, the Shawnettee Church Choir will be performing Christmas songs in the Collinwood City Park beginning at 1:00 p.m. as well.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO