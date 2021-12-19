Champions Birthdays: Sunday, December 19

Be 6ix9ine’s bae and you get a Birkin. Hip-Hop’s resident rat went crazy for his girlfriend’s birthday. Jade turned 25 and received Birkin bags and a stack of cash. Jade showed off the gifts on Instagram. “Wow!!!! All I can say is wow. I’m so thankful, blessed & grateful,” Jade...
If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Actor Eli Wallach (Magnificent 7, The Misfits, People Next Door) was born on this date in 1915. Actor Ted Knight [b. Tadeusz Wladyslaw Konopka] (Caddyshack, Mary Tyler Moore Show) was born on this...
The City of Collinwood is once again decorated in the festive Christmas spirit, and everyone is invited to come out on Sunday to enjoy the annual Collinwood Christmas Parade. The parade will begin to make its way through town at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12th. Lineup for the parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Collinwood Recreation Building. While the parade is getting lined up, the Shawnettee Church Choir will be performing Christmas songs in the Collinwood City Park beginning at 1:00 p.m. as well.
KiowaCountyPress.net may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase products or services through links in an article. Prices, when displayed, are accurate at the time of publication but may change over time. Commissions do not influence editorial independence. The Kiowa County Press is an independent newspaper published in Eads, Kiowa...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting its annual German Christmas Service. The German language service begins at 2 p.m. and also features German Christmas songs. Enjoy coffee, German cookies and other goodies following the service. Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a...
— DULCE NOMBRE DE MARIA CATHEDRAL-BASILICA, HAGATÑA. Sunday Mass broadcasted via Livestream on KUAM Channel 8, PBS KGTF TV Channel 12, and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio. Please also join and follow us in the Eucharistic Celebration on the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica Website aganacathedral.org, the Agana Cathedral Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.*
Powerful Queen’s party! Nick Cannon’s 12-month-old daughter celebrated her 1st birthday with a festive bash on Monday, December 20. “We made it snow in L.A.,” the birthday girl’s mom, Brittany Bell, captioned an Instagram Story video of herself sledding, going on to call the bash a “blast.”
Betty White is turning 100 on January 17th and you can celebrate with her! The movie, “Betty White: 100 Years Young, A Birthday Celebration”, will be shown on Jan. 17th only!. It will include funny moments from her life and career like “The Golden Girls”, “The Proposal”, and...
Christina Aguilera is celebrating her 41st birthday. To share a glimpse of how she was spending her special day, she took to social media to post several images wearing nothing but a pair of leather gloves and shades. The proud Latina used her accessory to cover her breasts while posing...
We had a few "must see" shows when I was growing up on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. Actually, now that I think about it, it was probably dad's "must see" shows and the rest of us were along for the ride!. Let's see, there was "Gunsmoke". "Bonanza". Okay, just...
Sunday mornings from 8-10, Planet 93.9 plays two hours of Classic Alternative. It’s our Sunday Morning Time Warp. If 8am on a Sunday seems WAY too early to listen, you can always listen to the most recent episode on demand as a podcast on the Planet 93.9 Mobile App.
Enjoy some sounds of the season with the Symphoria ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert happening this weekend!. The concert is back in person this year and Principal Pops Conductor of Symphoria sean O’Loughlin tells us he is excited about this year’s event. CNY Native, Rachel Mulcahy will be the guest vocalist and violinist for the event.
Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once...
Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Late Laverne & Shirley actor Eddie Mekka has sadly passed away aged 69. Mekka was married twice and fans want to know more information on his wives. The actor died in Newhall, California on 27th November 2021 and was found dead at his home. His brother Warren Mekjian confirmed the news to TMZ today, 2nd December 2021.
From the Sheldon stage to the Miss America stage, Elle Mark of Red Wing brought grace, elegance and a strong vocal performance. She demonstrated an understanding of mental health advocacy and eloquently addressed America with her platform. The Red Wing High School graduate and current Miss Minnesota was eliminated during...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas came early for five waitresses at The Market Diner after a group of generous Central New Yorkers left a $1,400. Bud Loura, the organizer behind the surprise, said it’s a part of the Shock & Clause trend, where each person pays for their meal and leaves a $100 bill for a tip.
Well-loved actress and comedian Betty White is going to be 100 soon — and she’s letting the world know it. “I’m going BIG for my birthday,” she writes to her fans on Twitter, “right to the BIG SCREEN!”. In the tweet sent out last night...
Comments / 0