Eric Clapton successfully sues over bootleg CD

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton has successfully sued a 55-year-old...

mxdwn.com

Eric Clapton Sues 55-Year-Old Woman For Alleged Copyright Infringement After Attempted Sale Of Bootleg CD On eBay

World renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton, has again made headlines, and this time, he used time and money and successfully sued a 55 year-old woman for copyright infringement after attempting to sell a bootleg copy of his work. After spending the entire pandemic as an anti-vaxxer and against any COVID-19 regulations, the 76 year-old guitarist had decided to take a seemingly innocent and harmless woman in Germany to court for a CD that was on sale for $11 on ebay.
94.9 WMMQ

Eric Clapton’s Management Issues Statement About Bootleg Lawsuit

Days after lawyers for Eric Clapton successfully sued a German woman for trying to sell a bootleg CD on eBay, the rocker’s management has issued a “clarification to set the record straight” following “widespread and often misleading” press stories. Of particular note, the musician reportedly no longer “[intends] to collect the costs awarded to him by the court.”
Eric Clapton
go955.com

Eric Clapton drops lawsuit against German widow selling bootleg CD on eBay

Eric Clapton‘s management said on Wednesday that he wouldn’t pursue the nearly $4,000 fine ordered against a German widow who attempted to sell a Clapton bootleg online. Following a significant public backlash again the three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Clapton’s management attempted to clarify the guitarist’s role in the suit, as well as their reason for pursuing legal action, in a statement to his fan club.
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Is Wowed by Life-Like Portrait of Herself

Priscilla Presley shares a beautiful portrait of herself, painted by Adam Rote. See her appear at his exhibit this weekend in Miami. Priscilla Presley is a patron of the arts. In her latest Twitter post, Presley shares a flyer for an upcoming art exhibit. On the flyer is a painted portrait of the actress, created by Adam Rote.
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

13-year-old Elvis planning to make a career out of paying tribute to the 'King'

Bryson Vines knows more about Elvis Presley than fans much older than him. At 13 years old, Bryson already has been performing as an Elvis tribute artist for several years. When he is not attending eighth grade at Charyl Stockwell Academy, he spends his time learning about Elvis' life, practicing his songs and perfecting his dance moves and signature lip curl.
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
