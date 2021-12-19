ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘No guarantees’ Britain won’t see COVID lockdown before Christmas: health official

By Sam Raskin
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gE6X_0dR0BTe800
The Omicron variant reportedly accounts for about 80 percent of coronavirus infections in London. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A top British health official cautioned that the country may impose restrictive COVID-19 precautions before Christmas, even as the country’s prime minister promised not to enact a lockdown.

During an appearance on the BBC Sunday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid cautioned there are “no guarantees” amid “uncertainty” of avoiding imminent precautions when asked if he would rule out a pre-Christmas “circuit breaker.”

“There are no guarantees in this pandemic,” he said on “The Andrew Marr Show.” “At this point, we just have to keep everything under review.”

“We are assessing the situation, it’s very fast-moving. We’ve seen with Omicron there’s a lot that we still don’t know about Omicron,” Javid added. “That’s the truth of the matter. The reality is there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

Javid said on the show that the Omicron variant accounts for about 80 percent of coronavirus infections in London and 60 percent of infections in London.

According to most recent government figures cited by the Guardian, 90,418 COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in the UK, and 125 deaths within four weeks of a positive coronavirus test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1cjm_0dR0BTe800
“The reality is there’s a lot of uncertainty,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said about the Omicron variant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSpx6_0dR0BTe800
Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country’s first Omicron death.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised not to shut the country down just yet. But The Sun previously reported that plans are being prepared for a two-week, post-Christmas lockdown, allowing people to enjoy the holiday before bunkering down.

Mask and vaccine mandates have already been imposed in the country.

Javid’s warning comes after on Saturday protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates left several police officers injured in London.

It also comes after Prime Minister Johnson last week warned of a “tidal wave” of new COVID-19 variant infections as he announced the country’s first Omicron death.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong....
TRAVEL
New York Post

Netherlands starts ‘unavoidable’ Christmas COVID-19 lockdown

The Netherlands on Sunday began an “unavoidable” lockdown that will last through Christmas to help tackle a COVID-19 surge caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the shut-down on Saturday evening, ordering most essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places to close until at least Jan. 14.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Britain#Covid#Uk#British#Omicron#Guardian#Sun
Cosmopolitan

You no longer have to isolate for 10 days if you have Covid

Given the current rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it's likely you'll know at least one person at the moment who has recently tested positive for coronavirus. Previously, the rules stated that once you received a positive test result back you had to isolate for ten days, but now, there could be some good news for those hoping to reclaim their freedom a little earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Vulnerable citizens have a very simple request for the government – we also don’t expect them to listen

Is there someone, anyone, who has the ear of Boris Johnson or Sajid Javid and is of sufficient standing to explain the glaring hole in their Plan B, or whatever they’re calling it these days?You may remember that before most of the Covid restrictions were dropped in England – the devolved administrations have handled things with a more cautious and considerably surer hand – a substantial number of people were being advised to shield from others. There were initially 2.2 million people dubbed “clinically extremely vulnerable”, including my immunocompromised wife. The category was later extended, bringing the number to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread widely in the UK, with Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of infections hitting these shores if the public do not observe social restrictions and get their vaccine booster jabs as a matter of urgency.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further measures could be imposed in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts warn against delay in measures against Omicron

Experts have stressed the importance of acting fast to tackle the spread of Omicron as an NHS boss warned that pressure on trusts in London is “mounting rapidly”.A number of scientific advisers to the Government spoke on Sunday, a day after minutes were published from a meeting warning it was “almost certain” there were hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections each day in England.The update from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) also stated that UK hospital admissions with the variant were probably around one-tenth of the true number because of a lag in hospital reporting.Sage member Professor...
WORLD
The Guardian

Global Covid vaccination failure will harm Britain, Gordon Brown warns

The failure to vaccinate the world against coronavirus will come back to haunt even fully vaccinated Britons in 2022, Gordon Brown has warned. The former prime minister said the emergence of Omicron was “not Africa’s fault”, and added that new variants would continue to wreak havoc because richer countries such as the UK had “stockpiled” hundreds of millions of vaccines.
WORLD
The Independent

Call for ‘wartime leader’ in No 10 after Brexit minister’s resignation

Boris Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory has said, as the resignation of a key ally prompted more questions about the prime minister’s future.Brexit minister David Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the prime minister he would leave his job in January.Citing “the current direction of travel” of the government, as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy, Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” in what had been...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

UK criticises “unacceptable pressure” by China against Lithuanian diplomats

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign minister criticised what she called the “unacceptable pressure” by China after Lithuania’s diplomatic delegation left the country on Wednesday in a hastily arranged exit. Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with Taiwan, downgraded diplomatic ties...
U.K.
Comments / 0

