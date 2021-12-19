3 keys to a Giants upset over Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys defense is starting to spoil us as they once again made plays on the football creating turnovers throughout the game against the New York Giants. Over the last three games, the Cowboys defense has created 12 turnovers, which shows that this team's strength has shifted from the offense earlier in the season to the defense now. For reasons that many still aren’t able to figure out for the Cowboys, is it a Dak Prescott slump or is the play-calling becoming predictable at times? Still, the Cowboys are in a great position after losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. They are now second in the conference and will hopefully be able to hold on to this lead.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO