3 keys to a Giants upset over Cowboys

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaquon Barkley ran smarter and better than he had in a long time in last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Chargers, outside of a couple bad short-yardage plays. The only way the Giants can beat Dallas with...

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Logan Ryan
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy addresses Ezekiel Elliott’s injury status after Cowboys’ win over Giants

It looks like Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is making significant strides in his full recovery from knee injury. Elliott has been bothered with a lingering issue in his right knee for weeks now, but based on his performance in Week 15 against the New York Giants on Sunday, he is progressing nicely to being 100 percent. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted as much, adding that using a knee brace has helped his veteran rusher.
NFL
#Giants#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Chargers#Covid
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release injury report vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a game with huge NFC East implications against the New York Giants. Whenever these two heated rivals get together, calamity ensues — Sunday could be no different. First, the Cowboys enter the game after an uneven victory over the Washington Football Team. While...
NFL
FOX Sports

Saquon Barkley supports Joe Judge, wants to stay in New York

Saquon Barkley wants to be there when the New York Giants get back on a winning track. The 24-year-old running back has seen plenty of losses since the Giants drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, but he doesn’t want to go anywhere else despite speculation about his future in New York.
NFL
Yardbarker

Defense, Field Goals Help Cowboys To 15-3 Halftime Lead Over Giants

The 9-4 Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday's game against the 4-9 New York Giants in the Meadowlands with a three-game lead for the NFC East title over the 6-7 Washington Football Team with just four to play. But they did have questions on offense. Dallas made moves this week in an...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Abysmal Giants Flounder in 21-6 Loss to Cowboys

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants offense continued its struggles to score touchdowns as quarterback Mike Glennon threw three interceptions and running back Saquon Barkley lost his first career fumble in an ugly 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The loss drops the Giants to 4-10, their fifth...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Saquon Barkley playing today vs. the Cowboys? Latest injury update on Giants RB

Saquon Barkley has been facing an ankle injury this week, which caused him to miss practice on Wednesday. Barkley has since returned, but what is his status vs. the Cowboys in Week 15? Will he be available for those all-important fantasy football playoff matchups, and how has Barkley performed so far this season?
NFL
iheart.com

Cowboys Crush Giants, Sweep Season Series

The Cowboys stayed perfect in division play as they crushed the Giants 21-6 at MetLife Stadium. Dallas forced four turnovers and limited New York to two field goals to win their third straight. Dak Prescott threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 52 yards and a score on the ground. The Cowboys improve to 10-and-4 and stayed a perfect 4-and-oh against the NFC East. The Giants struggled mightily without Daniel Jones as backup Mike Glennon threw for three interceptions and was benched in favor of Jake Fromm. It also didn't help that Saquon Barkley was limited to 50 rushing yards on 15 carries. New York dropped its third straight to fall to 4-and-10. The Giants set a season-low with only six points.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Grading the Dallas Cowboys victory over the New York Giants to get to 10 wins

The Dallas Cowboys defense is starting to spoil us as they once again made plays on the football creating turnovers throughout the game against the New York Giants. Over the last three games, the Cowboys defense has created 12 turnovers, which shows that this team's strength has shifted from the offense earlier in the season to the defense now. For reasons that many still aren’t able to figure out for the Cowboys, is it a Dak Prescott slump or is the play-calling becoming predictable at times? Still, the Cowboys are in a great position after losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. They are now second in the conference and will hopefully be able to hold on to this lead.
NFL
Big Blue View

5 noteworthy plays in Giants’ loss to Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants are swept by the Dallas Cowboys after their Week 15 21-6 home loss. New York’s offense was unwatchable with Mike Glennon as the signal-caller. The veteran quarterback threw three interceptions as the Giants’ defense attempted to keep the game competitive. The Giants benched Glennon...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants continue to spiral with 21-6 loss to Cowboys

Staying with the trend of the last few weeks, the New York Giants were unable to get much going on the offensive side of the ball in a Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Although the Giants’ defense played solidly enough against the high-powered Dallas offense, the Cowboys capitalized on the Giant’s turnovers with 15 points off the the four. That was essentially the difference in the game.
NFL

