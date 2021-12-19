ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Public health emergency end could cause millions to lose Medicaid coverage

By Phil McCausland
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach morning when Christina Preston enters the West Community Opportunity Center that serves Ohio's Franklin County, she knows she and her staff are going to be flooded with calls and applications from people in desperate need of help. Their despair could become even more acute next month as the...

E-Man
2d ago

But don’t worry legal tax paying American citizens. All these illegal undocumented immigrants will have housing, food, health care , education and college payed for by us legal tax paying American citizens. Right democrat voters.

AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Ohio State
informnny.com

Medicaid enrollment levels could pose budget risks

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – According to a new report by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, an increased record number of New Yorkers relied on Medicaid for health care coverage in 2021, with monthly enrollment exceeding seven million for the first time. DiNapoli says, however, if current enrollment trends continue, the state could face billions of dollars in unbudgeted costs.
EDUCATION
Person
Tim Schaffer
Person
Erica Crawley
laborpress.org

Long Covid: A Public Health Emergency

New York, NY – A new report from the Mount Sinai Health System shows that unvaccinated patients with COVID-19 reported sleep, neurological and other symptoms that often lasted for more than a year. As a result, Mount Sinai has warned that the millions of Americans at risk of developing long COVID present a public health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rand.org

Twelve-Month Continuous Eligibility for Medicaid Adults Can Stabilize Coverage with a Modest Cost Increase

Frequent moving in and out of Medicaid due to income fluctuation, known as churning, has been demonstrated (PDF) to increase insurance coverage gaps, disrupt access to health care, increase unnecessary administrative burden, and lead to suboptimal health outcomes. Twelve-month continuous eligibility could be an effective policy tool to reduce churning among Medicaid beneficiaries. Individuals who qualify for 12-month continuous eligibility would be guaranteed Medicaid coverage regardless of changes in income in the 12 months after eligibility determination and enrollment.
HEALTH
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicaid Enrollment Churn and Implications for Continuous Coverage Policies

Recent policy actions and proposals in Medicaid have renewed focus on the problem of churn, or temporary loss of coverage in which enrollees disenroll and then re-enroll within a short period of time. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) passed during the coronavirus pandemic requires states to provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees until the end of the month in which the public health emergency (PHE) ends to receive enhanced federal funding. During this time, people did not churn on and off Medicaid, but churn may resurface when the continuous enrollment requirement ends. The Build Back Better reconciliation bill under consideration in Congress would begin to phase out the continuous enrollment requirement and the enhanced match beginning April 1, 2022. Additionally, the bill would require states to provide 12-month continuous coverage for children and for postpartum individuals in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which could reduce churn for those groups. Currently more than half of states already provide 12-month continuous coverage for children on an optional basis.
HEALTH
The Waynedale News

Helping Families Receive Health Insurance

The Healthcare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace is now open and will be open until January 15, 2022. This is great news for anyone in need of high quality, comprehensive health insurance. In fact, recent changes made the Marketplace an even better value for uninsured Hoosiers and the majority will qualify for a low cost or free plan. For those who have not shopped the Marketplace recently or who have never looked before, now is the best time ever to check it out.
HEALTH
WAFB

Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency, requires masking in most state offices

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards today extended Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency order related to COVID-19, including a provision allowing all state government agencies to require mask wearing, given the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States and Louisiana according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). State agencies in the Governor’s Cabinet will begin requiring masks of employees and visitors.
LOUISIANA STATE
Center for Public Integrity

How ARPA helps states pay for expanding Medicaid coverage

The American Rescue Plan Act that President Biden signed in March 2021 incentivizes states to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act. All states that expand Medicaid receive 90% federal matching funds for the newly eligible adult population. But the Act offers the 12 non-expansion states a five-percentage point increase in their federal matching rate for two years after they expand. (The incentive is also available to Missouri and Oklahoma which implemented expansion this year.) The increase is projected to more than negate the increased state costs over the two-year period. (Source: Kaiser Family Foundation)
HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Bipartisan Bill Would Extend Postpartum Medicaid Coverage

A bipartisan bill before the state legislature would extend Wisconsin’s postpartum Medicaid coverage to a full year after giving birth. Under current law, pregnant people in Wisconsin qualify for Medicaid, or BadgerCare, if they earn up to three times the federal poverty level — $52,260 for a family of two (including the unborn child) or $65,880 for a family of three. But that coverage only lasts for 60 days after birth.
HEALTH
KYTV

More than 4.5 million sign up for Affordable Care Act health coverage

(CNN) - Currently, millions of people across the country are enrolling in healthcare insurance programs for next year. On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that more than 4.5 million people have already signed up for 2022 health coverage on the federal and state-based exchanges so far, taking advantage of subsidized plans through the Affordable Care Act.
HEALTH SERVICES
Albany Herald

Georgia, feds still at odds over Medicaid coverage

ATLANTA — A top federal official in charge of negotiating with Gov. Brian Kemp on Georgia’s high-stakes health care proposals visited Atlanta on Tuesday to talk about maternal health and other topics. But Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, had no answers for when...
GEORGIA STATE

