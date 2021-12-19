ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Mass anti-coup protests in Sudan mark uprising anniversary

By SAMY MAGDY
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxbpQ_0dR0B5nB00
Sudan People take part in a protest against the October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) (Marwan Ali)

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country for mass protests Sunday against an October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement.

The demonstrations mark the third anniversary of the uprising that eventually forced the military removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Sudan then followed a fragile path toward democracy and ruled by a joint military-civilian government. The October 25 coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street protests.

Video footage circulated online purported to show tens of thousands protesters marching in the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Sunday. Protesters were seen waving the Sudanese flag and white ones with printed images of those killed in the uprising and ensuing protests.

Ahead of the demonstrations, Sudan’s authorities tightened security across the capital, barricading government and military buildings to prevent protesters from reaching the military’s headquarters and the presidential palace. They also blocked major roads and bridges linking Khartoum and Omdurman across the Nile River.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters headed toward the palace on the bank of the Blue Nile in the heart of Khartoum, according to activist Nazim Sirag. The Sudan Doctors Committee said some protesters were injured, but didn't provide a tally.

Activists described chaotic scenes, with many protesters rushing to side streets from the tear gas. Later, footage showed protesters at one of the palace's gates chanting: "The people want the downfall of the regime” — a slogan heard in the Arab Spring uprisings that began in late 2010. Those movements forced the removal of leaders in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded the uprising against al-Bashir, called on protesters to gather outside the palace and block roads with make-shift barricades.

There were also protests in elsewhere in the country, such as the coastal city of Port Sudan and the northern city of Atbara, the birthplace of the uprising against al-Bashir.

The protests were called by the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising against al-Bashir and stuck a power-sharing deal with the generals in the months that followed his ouster.

Relations between the generals and the civilians in the transitional government were shaky and capped by the military’s Oct. 25 takeover that removed Hamdok’s government.

Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him. The agreement included the release of government officials and politicians detained since the coup.

Talks are underway to agree on what Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, described as a “new political charter” focused on establishing a broader consensus among all political forces and movements.

Addressing Sudanese late Saturday ahead of the protests, Hamdok said he stuck the Nov. 21 deal with the military mainly to prevent bloodshed. He warned that the country could slide further into chaos amid uphill economic and security challenges.

“Today, we are facing a retreat in the path of our revolution that threatens the country’s security and integrity,” Hamdok said, adding that the agreement was meant to preserve achievements his government made in the past two years, and to "protect our nation from sliding to a new international isolation.”

“The deal, in my view, is the most effective and inexpensive means to return to the course of civic and democratic transition,” he said.

Hamdok urged political parties and movements to agree on a “national charter” to complete the democratic transition and achieve peace with rebel groups.

The pro-democracy movement has meanwhile insisted that power be handed over to a civilian government to lead the transition. Their relentless protests follow the slogan: “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing” with the military.

The list of demands also includes restructuring the military and other security agencies under civilian oversight and disbanding militias. One is the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary force that grew out of janjaweed militias and is accused of atrocities during the Darfur conflict and most recently against pro-democracy protesters.

Sunday’s protests have “unified all revolutionary forces behind a single demand: handing over power to civilians,” said Mohammed Yousef al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals’ Association.

“Prime Minister Hamdok must declare a clear position and choose whether to join the people or continue siding with the generals,” he told The Associated Press.

The continued protests since the coup have increased pressure on the military and Hamdok, who has yet to announce his Cabinet.

Security forces used violence, including firing live ammunition at protesters, in the past round of demonstrations, according to activists. At least 45 people were killed and hundreds wounded in protests triggered by the coup, according to a tally by a Sudanese medical group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Myanmar Anti-Coup Activists Protest Against Junta With 'Silent Strike'

(Reuters) - Protesters in Myanmar closed businesses and stayed off the streets on Friday in a "silent strike" against rule by the military and its ousting of the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected government in a February coup. Photos published by Myanmar media showed deserted streets and markets in towns...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Sudan’s stability and unity are at risk, PM says amid mass protests

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday Sudan’s stability and unity were in danger and called for a political agreement to safeguard the country’s future amid mass protests against a military coup. Hamdok was speaking a day before more protests are planned against the...
PROTESTS
NEWS10 ABC

Protests in east Congo over fears of Rwandan police; 4 dead

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents of eastern Congo’s largest city launched violent protests Monday amid fears that police from neighboring Rwanda had entered the country, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said. Gunfire rang out across Goma, a city of 2 million near the Rwandan border, and...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
The Independent

Egypt's leading activist gets 5 years; 2 others get 4 years

Egypt on Monday sentenced one of the country's most prominent activists to five years in prison on charges of spreading false news, a defense lawyer said. The activist's former attorney and another activist were sentenced in the same case, each to four years. Alaa Abdel-Fattah was first sentenced in 2014 on charges of taking part in an unauthorized protest and allegedly assaulting a police officer. He was released in 2019 after serving a five-year term but was rearrested again later that year, in a crackdown that followed anti-government protests.At the time, he and many others were accused of disseminating...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Georgians vow mass hunger-strike after reports ex-leader 'tortured'

Several thousand supporters of Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili rallied Tuesday vowing a "mass hunger-strike" to secure his release after doctors said he was tortured in custody. Waving Georgia's five-cross flag and holding banners that read "Free Saakashvili!" protesters marched through the capital Tbilisi before gathering outside parliament for the rally timed to coincide with the politician's 54th birthday. Saakashvili's arrest exacerbated a political crisis stemming from parliamentary polls last year that the opposition denounced as fraudulent. It also spurred the largest anti-government protests in a decade.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Deadly Protests Rock Eastern Congolese City Goma

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - A police officer and at least two civilians were killed during protests in the city of Goma in eastern Congo on Monday over worsening security, police and civil society said. Large rocks littered a street where crowds of demonstrators gathered for a stand-off...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Spring#Yemen#Military Forces#Port Sudan#Racism#Ap#Sudanese#Islamist
AFP

Thousands of Argentines mark 20th anniversary of 'great crisis'

Tens of thousands of protesters filled the center of Buenos Aires on Monday to mark the 20th anniversary of Argentina's "great crisis" when a social outbreak over an economic meltdown saw 39 people killed in a government crackdown. At around midday, dozens of trade unions, social movements and left-wing parties descended on the Plaza de Mayo square in front of the presidential palace to mark the events from 2001.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Why are protestors back on the streets in Sudan?

This weekend marked three years to the day since the start of the popular uprising in Sudan that saw long term dictator Omar al Bashir kicked out of power. But - instead of the anniversary being a time for celebration, it saw many of the same young protestors back on the street - this time calling for the removal of the leaders who they say have hijacked their revolution.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Egypt
US News and World Report

Injured Iraqi Migrant Says Germany Is 'Country I Can Defend'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Haydar Al Marjan was working in the music industry in Baghdad when he joined a protest against corruption, unemployment and poor public services. That afternoon, he said, a flying tear gas canister cost him half his face and his future in Iraq. "It was a peaceful protest....
PROTESTS
AFP

'Chile is awake': From protests to new president

As Chile elected leftist Gabriel Boric as its new president Sunday, this is a timeline of the country's turmoil since bloody protests against inequality in 2019.  - 2019: Violent clashes - Protests in Chile's capital, Santiago, against a rise in metro fares on October 18, 2019, escalate into clashes between police and demonstrators angry at gaping social inequality.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

Armed groups deployed in the suburbs of Libya's capital on Tuesday, sparking security fears ahead of an expected delay of presidential elections, as three key candidates met in the country's east. On Tuesday, two leading presidential candidates from western Libya, ex-interior minister Fathi Bashagha and former deputy prime minister Ahmed Maiteeq, met in Benghazi with eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is also seeking the presidency.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UN agency says to cut food aid to Yemen for want of funds

The World Food Programme said Wednesday it was "forced" to cut aid to Yemen due to lack of funds, and warned of a surge in hunger in the war-torn country. "From January, eight million will receive a reduced food ration, while five million at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions will remain on a full ration," the UN agency said in a statement, adding that it was "running out of funds". Yemen has been devastated by a civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2014, and millions of civilians are on the brink of famine. The fighting has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and left some 80 percent of Yemenis dependent on aid.
CHARITIES
Reuters

Ethiopian military again controls religious town of Lalibela - media

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian military is again in control of the town of Lalibela, famed for its rock churches, state media reported on Sunday, showing pictures of the deputy prime minister visiting the site. It was unclear when government forces recaptured the town, which has spiritual...
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Around 200 Afghans marched in Kabul Tuesday to demand the release of billions of dollars of assets frozen by the international community -- a rare protest allowed by the Taliban as the country battles a major economic crisis. There were no women in Tuesday's march, organised by a little-known group called the Afghan People's Movement which in the past has held peace rallies in the capital. The Taliban have outlawed protests unless approved, cracking down hard on several demonstrations held by women clamouring for the right to jobs and education. Tuesday's march clearly had the blessing of Afghanistan's new rulers, with Taliban social media accounts featuring multiple images and video clips saying participants spoke for ordinary citizens.
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Tigray rebels announce plan to withdraw from neighboring Ethiopian regions

KHARTOUM, Sudan — The spokesman for Tigrayan rebels waging war with Ethiopia’s government confirmed Monday that rebel troops would be withdrawing from the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, where fierce fighting has displaced more than 300,000 people since July. In a two-page letter sent Sunday to U.N....
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
42K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy