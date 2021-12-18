ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire’s Nashville Mansion to Become 5-Star Luxury Resort [Pictures]

By Sterling Whitaker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The massive Nashville mansion where Reba McEntire used to live is going to be the site of a 5-star luxury resort. In a press release, the venue, which is called the Estate at Cherokee Dock, announced that it is now under the management of Nashville-based Infinity Hospitality, who have new plans...

WKRN News 2

Former home of Reba McEntire under new management

Infinity Hospitality has taken over the Estate at Cherokee Dock in Wilson County. The 13,000 square foot mansion along Old Hickory Lake is the former home of Reba McEntire. infinity has built its brand with events and other high-profile properties including the Bridge Building and Bell Tower in Nashville.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Lowell Sun

It’s a good time to be Reba McEntire

The way Reba McEntire tells it, she really hasn’t done all that much during the past two years, so your guess as to why we were talking one November afternoon is as good as hers. “I just chilled,” she said. “I really liked to sit on that back porch....
WSMV

Reba’s former mansion gets upgrades

The former home of a country music star is now under more management. What was once Reba McEntire’s mansion has been an event center for years, and now the new owners are adding several amenities. News 4's Joylyn Bukovac talked to the new owner about what we can expect.
REAL ESTATE
