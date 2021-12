We live in a universe of cinematic universes. Every major franchise out there is trying to expand into something more with spin-offs, TV shows, and whatever else can be made. Every major franchise except James Bond. The Bond producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, hold an unprecedented amount of control over one of the world’s most popular characters, and they’ve been pretty staunchly against expanding the Bond franchise into some sort of cinematic universe. However, in a recent interview with THR, Barbara Broccoli contemplated that maybe that could change, that maybe non-big-screen James Bond spin-off content — basically TV shows — could be possible in the future.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO