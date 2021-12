Thank you South Beloit PD for the transparency. If anyone has information on this. You can call the South Beloit Police Department. 815-389-3491. During the early morning hours of Saturday, December 11th the pictured suspect committed a burglary to a business in the 300 block of Prairie Hill Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the South Beloit Police Department. 815-389-3491. Thank you!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO