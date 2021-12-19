Macedon Man Caught Driving with Suspended License in Penn Yan

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Rose woman following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Crystal L. Monclova, 39, of 5055 Edmonds Road, Rose following the investigation into the traffic stop. It is alleged that Monclova was driving a vehicle Eastbound on State Route 104 in Williamson at a high rate of speed along with multiple equipment violations observed by Deputies. Upon further investigation into the subsequent traffic stop Monclova was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Monclova was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where she refused to submit to a breath test as she also refused to submit to a preliminary breath test at the scene. Monclova was found to have a prior conviction of Aggravated DWI in 2019. Monclova was charged with Felony DWI, Speed Over 55, Operating Without an Interlock Device in violation of a restriction upon her operating privilege, Unlicensed Operator, Insufficient Tail Lamps, Insufficient Stop Lamps, Insufficient Directional Signals, Insufficient Hazard Warning Lights, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, and Refusal to Submit to a Preliminary Breath Test. Monclova was transported to the Wayne County Jail where she awaits CAP arraignment before the presiding Judge on 12/21/2021 at 0700 hours. Monclova is to appear in the Town of Williamson court on 01/05/2022 before the presiding Judge for further court proceedings.

ROSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO