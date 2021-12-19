ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Security Contracts - The Contract DLC

By Best Games
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page of the guide covers the Security Contracts available to partake in as part of 'The Contract' DLC for GTA Online. Below you will find a description of how to start the activity, what each mission entails, and tips and tricks to help complete them. What Are Security...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘GTA Online’ DLC confirms which optional ‘GTA 5’ ending is canon

The GTA Online update that reintroduces playable character Franklin alongside Dr. Dre appears to confirm which of the game’s optional endings is canon. As outlined by Kotaku, there’s a mission in the downloadable content update The Contract where Franklin and the player character are chasing a golf cart through a movie set, and Franklin says the line: “Man, shit, I know one of the producers around here. I hope his ass ain’t at work today.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
RETAIL
TheSixthAxis

GTA Online getting story DLC called The Contract, starring Franklin & Dr Dre

GTA Online will be getting some new story DLC called The Contract, and it will feature main character Franklin from the story of Grand Theft Auto V as well as Dr Dre. Dr Dre is onboard having produced some new music for GTA Online. You may remember back in October Snoop Dogg let it out of the bag that Dr Dre was working on music for GTA, and the assumption was Grand Theft Auto VI. While that could still be a small possibility it is likely that Snoop was referring to The Contract.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Grand Theft Auto Online – The Contract DLC Brings Back Franklin Clinton

We finally see how Franklin has been doing after GTA V ended. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is massive, and its last major hit release came out nearly a decade ago. Grand Theft Auto V not only tossed players into this massive lively open-world map, but it had three protagonists. Rather than having a single protagonist throughout the campaign, Rockstar Games gave three individuals with their own unique missions. Included in the mix was Franklin Clinton.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agency
Inverse

Here’s exactly when you can play The Contract DLC in GTA Online

GTA Online has a huge new expansion set to launch on December 15, and it’s called the Contract. If you’ve been hungry for single-player DLC this might be as close as you get, with Franklin Clinton making his triumphant return to land a hand to Dr. Dre. Curious about when the Contract update is expected to go live? Need a refresher about everything announced for inclusion in this substantial patch? We’ve got all the important details listed below.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Online players hail The Contract update as “the best DLC yet”

GTA Online’s latest update, The Contract, takes players on a story-based thrill-ride with both GTA 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton and fans have high praise for the game’s all-new content. The world of GTA Online updates has become a familiar one over the last eight years. From new weapons...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
IGN

Vanguard Royale Loadout Restrictions

With the implementation of Vanguard Royale and the new map, Caldera, Warzone's loadout system has changed from its previous iteration in Verdansk. Here's everything you need to know about Warzone Pacific's Loadout Restrictions. Vanguard Royale. Vanguard Royale is essentially the main Battle Royale mode in Warzone Pacific to match the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA Trilogy Owners on PC Can Claim Another Rockstar Game for Free

The release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition proved to be so maligned that Rockstar Games is now offering PC owners a free copy of one of its other games as a make-good. Eurogamer reports that Rockstar is giving PC owners of the GTA trilogy remaster one...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pick Up An Extra Xbox Core Wireless Controller at a Discount

You can never have too many controllers. With all the variations Microsoft has released for its Xbox Core Wireless Controllers, you could have a different option for every day of the week. Right now, you can add a Shock Blue variant to your collection for just $59. If you're planning on getting some hardcore Xbox gaming in over the holidays, this is a great extra to have on hand.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The Mark VII Core is one of the base rigs upon which you can customize your spartan's look in Halo Infinite multiplayer. It is unlocked by default for every player. Additional cosmetics can be unlocked as part of various battle passes, by finding Mjolnir Armor crates in the campaign, and by purchasing cosmetics through the in-game Shop.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

STALKER 2 Blockchain Project Will Offer NFT That Makes You an In-Game NPC

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl developer GSC Game World has announced that its upcoming sequel will be supported by a range of linked NFTs when it launches in 2022. While details surrounding the majority of these have yet to be shared yet, the studio has revealed information about one specific NFT which will come will allow the owner to become the “first-ever metahuman” (AKA an NPC in the game).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mark V B

The Mark V [B] Core is one of the base rigs upon which you can customize your spartan's look in Halo Infinite multiplayer. It is unlocked by reaching Level 1 in the Premium Battle Pass in Season One: Heroes of Reach.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 season 1 may not start until March, according to a datamine

Battlefield 2042 season 1 may not begin until March 2022, according to new insights obtained via datamine. EA still hasn't announced when the pre-season that began with the launch of Battlefield 2042 will conclude and the online shooter's first proper season will begin. However, data miner temporyal posted on Twitter that the Battlefield 2042 client currently has weekly missions laid out for 12 weeks of preseason.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubisoft Is Grappling With a 'Great Exodus' of Talent - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, According to a new report from Axios, Ubisoft has seen "massive departures" over the past 18 months, including both lower and mid-level employees as well as big names. Five of the top 25 credited people who worked on Far Cry 6 are gone, as well as 12 of the top 50 credited names from Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Two current employees said that these departures are slowing or stalling projects. The departures are especially significant at Ubisoft's Canadian studios in Montreal and Toronto, with LinkedIn showing the two studios are down at least 60 total people in six months. Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event starts today! Earn awesome themed skins, attachments, nameplates, and more! Nintendo is expecting servers to be overloaded over Christmas Weekend so here's a lovely PSA from Santa Narz on what to do to prepare. Santa Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Online Dec 21 update: Data Contract, God Mode fix – full patch notes

Rockstar Games has pushed out a new GTA Online update on December 21, right before Christmas, and we’ve got the full patch notes. Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have had a lot to do this Holiday season, whether it be playing the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, the free games available to redeem with the Trilogy, or even the Contract Update in GTA 5.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Rockstar Offers Free Game to PC Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Buyers

Players who purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on PC can nab themselves a free game. Following the criticisms for the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Rockstar have offered PC players a free game from a selection of offerings via their online store. Players can claim one of the following games:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy