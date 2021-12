A juror who convicted truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos over a deadly 2019 crash has revealed he “cried my eyes out” after learning the driver had been sentenced to 110 years in prison.The juror said that, while he found the 26-year-old guilty on 27 charges, he believes the lengthy sentence is “not right” and is “100-fold of what it should have been”.“There is just something wrong to where a judge cannot intervene in some way and say the way this is written is not right,” he told FOX31.The juror, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke out as uproar continues to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO