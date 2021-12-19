Vehicle Recovery

The 1966 ford mustang sees a pickup transformation. of all the ford mustangs produced, a 1965 or 1966 is certainly one of the most quintessential variations. so much so, that the vintage mustang has become such an icon that it is verging on commonplace. in response, the owner of this 1966 model gave the car a unique conversion by swapping out the powertrain to transform it into a pickup truck. the conversion had just sold this week for $15,000 USD.
Motorhomes aren't generally notable for their straight-line performance, but here's a chance to own the fastest one in the world, at least by 1998 standards. This Chinook RV set a land speed record in its class at the Bonneville Salt Flats that year by going 99.776 miles per hour (160.57 kilometers per hour).
The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels.
The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor.
F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
In Grand Theft Auto Online The Contract, players complete VIP Contract missions under Franklin's new company, "F.Clinton & Partner". Dr. Dre's phone is stolen that holds new unreleased music and you're on a job to track it down. For more tips on Grand Theft Auto Online The Contract, check out the IGN Wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/gta-5/The_Contract_DLC_Guide.
The release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition proved to be so maligned that Rockstar Games is now offering PC owners a free copy of one of its other games as a make-good. Eurogamer reports that Rockstar is giving PC owners of the GTA trilogy remaster one...
Watch this Hardspace: Shipbreaker trailer, outlining what's new in the Atlas Tugged update. The update introduces a new class of starship, known as the Atlas Class. The spaceship comes in three models: the Scout, the Nomad Cargo Hauler, and the Roustabout Tugboat. Each ship has a compact two-storey interior and is equipped with powerful thrusters. In addition to the new ship class, the update also includes quality of life improvements and bug fixes. Hardspace: Shipbreaker's Atlas Tugged update is available now on Steam.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Plantation family has had not one, not two, but three close calls.
Since 2015, three vehicles have plowed into Jonathan Phillips’ home.
All of the crashes leaving behind extensive damage and a growing fear of when the next one might happen.
After the third car plowed into their home, they made a decision to keep their hurricane shutters up year-round as a form of protection.
The quiet family neighborhood boarders a dangerous road that is anything but.
“You have people drag racing you have people doing burn outs in the middle of the intersection,” said Phillips.
“The city said with the first...
A busy stretch of the M1 motorway is closed following a crash in Leicestershire today (Saturday, December 18). The southbound carriageway is shut to traffic between Junction 22 and Junction 21A near Leicester. National Highways first reported the collision and closure at around 4.15pm. We currently have no further information...
In Grand Theft Auto Online The Contract, players complete VIP Contract missions under Franklin's new company, "F.Clinton & Partner". Dr. Dre's phone is stolen that holds new unreleased music and you're on a job to track it down. One of the leads for his phone takes you into the High Society of Los Santos with Country Clubs, Lawyers, and billionaire mansions. For more tips on Grand Theft Auto Online The Contract, check out the IGN Wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/gta-5/The_Contract_DLC_Guide.
Comments / 0