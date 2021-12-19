Vehicle Recovery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Plantation family has had not one, not two, but three close calls. Since 2015, three vehicles have plowed into Jonathan Phillips’ home. All of the crashes leaving behind extensive damage and a growing fear of when the next one might happen. After the third car plowed into their home, they made a decision to keep their hurricane shutters up year-round as a form of protection. The quiet family neighborhood boarders a dangerous road that is anything but. “You have people drag racing you have people doing burn outs in the middle of the intersection,” said Phillips. “The city said with the first...

