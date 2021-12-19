ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis page of the guide breaks down the Security Contract - Recover Valuables, available within 'The Contract' update for GTA Online. Below is the structure of the mission, so you know what to prepare for, as well as some tips and tricks to help you best complete them. Recover...

ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
RETAIL
IGN

How to Get Darkrai

Darkrai is a Dark-type Mythical Pokemon from the original Diamond and Pearl that players were only able to get through a special event. Now there's a new way to get Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Keep reading to learn more and check our Legendary Pokemon list to discover all the other extremely rare Pokemon that you can catch in the games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Hoppers are generally used when making an Automated Farm in Minecraft. Primary hoppers are used to transfer items from one place to another, but you can put literally anything inside of one and it’ll still transfer said item. So if you’re looking for a recipe on how to make a Hopper, or how to use it, we have you covered in our Hoppers guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Vanguard Royale Loadout Restrictions

With the implementation of Vanguard Royale and the new map, Caldera, Warzone's loadout system has changed from its previous iteration in Verdansk. Here's everything you need to know about Warzone Pacific's Loadout Restrictions. Vanguard Royale. Vanguard Royale is essentially the main Battle Royale mode in Warzone Pacific to match the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Enable and Disable Crossplay

With the release of Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone, players on all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox and PC) have been able to party up and play with each other or face off against players regardless of their platform through crossplay. However, console players have noted that they are at a disadvantage...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Warzone Pacific Loadout Restrictions

With the implementation of Vanguard Royale and the new map, Caldera, Warzone's loadout system has changed from its previous iteration in Verdansk. Here's everything you need to know about Warzone Pacific's Loadout Restrictions. Vanguard Royale. Vanguard Royale is essentially the main Battle Royale mode in Warzone Pacific to match the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends Basics and Features

With Apex Legends continually evolving it can be difficult to keep track of all the game's new features while remembering the invaluable basics. This guide will give you a clear picture of what Apex Legends is, all the ways you can play, and what features you should expect to utilize every time the game boots up.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xerneas Guide: Moveset, Weaknesses, and Counters

Xerneas is a Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in Generation VI. It is a Legendary Pokemon and the game mascot for Pokemon X. In this Pokemon Go Xerneas guide you'll learn how to catch Xerneas, what its weaknesses and counters are, and what its best moveset is. Xerneas is a Legendary Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diamond and Pearl Clans

The Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan are two groups of Characters in Pokemon Legends: Arceus that reside in the Hisui region. The clans pay respects to Noble Pokemon, which they refer to as "lords" and "ladies." The Wardens are part of these clans. Adaman and Irida lead the Diamond Clan...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Poke Radar Pokemon

Below you'll find all the locations to the Poke Radar Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Outside of the Grand Underground, these Pokemon are exclusive to the Poke Radar, meaning it can't be found in the Overworld without using the Poke Radar Key Item.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Warrior's Code

This page of IGNs Ghost of Tsushima guide contains The Warrior’s Code walkthrough (part of the main campaign: Jin’s Journey) in which Jin joins Yuna to find and free her brother, a blacksmith named Taka who has been captured by Mongols. Our The Warrior's Code guide includes tips...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

ESO: Official "The Making of Dagon" Behind the Scenes

The Elder Scrolls Online development team takes us behind the scenes to show us how they developed Mehrunes Dagon for ESO. The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood - Gates of Oblivion is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The Mark VII Core is one of the base rigs upon which you can customize your spartan's look in Halo Infinite multiplayer. It is unlocked by default for every player. Additional cosmetics can be unlocked as part of various battle passes, by finding Mjolnir Armor crates in the campaign, and by purchasing cosmetics through the in-game Shop.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubisoft Is Grappling With a 'Great Exodus' of Talent - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, According to a new report from Axios, Ubisoft has seen "massive departures" over the past 18 months, including both lower and mid-level employees as well as big names. Five of the top 25 credited people who worked on Far Cry 6 are gone, as well as 12 of the top 50 credited names from Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Two current employees said that these departures are slowing or stalling projects. The departures are especially significant at Ubisoft's Canadian studios in Montreal and Toronto, with LinkedIn showing the two studios are down at least 60 total people in six months. Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event starts today! Earn awesome themed skins, attachments, nameplates, and more! Nintendo is expecting servers to be overloaded over Christmas Weekend so here's a lovely PSA from Santa Narz on what to do to prepare. Santa Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

War Games Event

First released in Season 8, War Games is a multi-faceted event in Apex Legends that adds five separate game modes to the Apex playlist and this page will let you know what you can expect from each one. With the War Games event also comes a reward track and challenges that'll help you earn various rewards including event-exclusive cosmetics.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA Trilogy Owners on PC Can Claim Another Rockstar Game for Free

The release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition proved to be so maligned that Rockstar Games is now offering PC owners a free copy of one of its other games as a make-good. Eurogamer reports that Rockstar is giving PC owners of the GTA trilogy remaster one...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game Review

When Studio MDHR revealed Cuphead to the world back in 2014, it took the world by storm due to its striking classic animation style and catchy big band-style jazz music. Three years later when it was finally released, it became an instant classic, offering a mix of difficult retro bullet-hell gameplay and memorable presentation. Now, as the Cuphead universe expands further with a dice-based tabletop game, it has enormous cartoon-sized shoes to fill. Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game offers a fun romp through the Inkwell Isles once more, but fails to capture much of the charm that makes Cuphead so iconic.
VIDEO GAMES

