ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

London mayor: More COVID-19 restrictions inevitable

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbUzb_0dR09fFV00

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday declared a "major incident" due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and said further pandemic-related restrictions are inevitable.

Khan said that London has seen the highest jump in new cases since the pandemic began — over 26,000 on Saturday — and the omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the city.

"Hospital admissions are going up, but also staff absences are going up by a massive level," Khan told the BBC. "So I've taken the decision in consultation with our partners to declare a major incident today."

A major incident is any emergency that calls for special arrangements by either one or all emergency services, the BBC noted. This declaration signals that hospitals and emergency services can no longer provide a normal level of response.

Khan previously declared a major incident in January of this year due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, with the declaration lasting until the end of February.

When questioned about the possibility of more restrictions, Khan said, "I think it's inevitable."

"I think if we don't bring in new restrictions sooner rather than later, you're going to see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse, if not collapsing," he said. "I think we should be able to celebrate Christmas safely. But I think sooner rather than later we're going to look at social distancing, we're going to have to look at household mixing."

On Saturday, thousands of Londoners demonstrated against pandemic-related restrictions, clashing with police and protesting immunizations. As Sky News reported, supporters of former President Trump also appeared to be in attendance, with some seen waving pro-Trump flags.

The U.K.'s health minister, Sajid Javid, also warned on Sunday that more restrictions could not be ruled out.

"There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don't think," Javid told the BBC's Andrew Marr. "At this point we just have to keep everything under review."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government has implemented its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 45,145 confirmed cases.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

While it looks unlikely that Boris Johnson will tighten coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas, his Scottish and Welsh counterparts have announced new rules for sporting events to curb the spread of Omicron.Here, the PA news agency looks at how rules in the four UK nations compare.– How have the rules changed in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers this month could see him forced to tighten them still further with Christmas just days away.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.Even so, fears persist that strongers measures may yet...
WORLD
The Independent

Workers in Wales could face £60 fine for going into office under new Covid rules

Workers in Wales could be fined £60 for going to their office under new coronavirus law if they are able to work from home.The Welsh Government has amended legislation to make attending a workplace unnecessarily a criminal offence, amid the spread of the Omicron variant.However, people in Wales are still allowed to leave home to visit pubs and restaurants, and there is no limit on household mixing.The amended legislation states that “no person may leave the place where they are living, or remain away from that place, for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services” when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Andrew Marr
BBC

Covid: No new restrictions in England before Christmas - Boris Johnson

No new Covid restrictions will be brought in for England before Christmas, the prime minister has said. But Boris Johnson said ministers "can't rule out" any further measures after 25 December, with Omicron spreading at a speed never seen before. He added the government would continue to closely monitor the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Covid#Bbc One#Omicron#Hospital#Nhs#Londoners#Sky News
Indy100

All the parties the government is accused of having while the country was under Covid restrictions

Over the last couple of weeks, claims that Downing Street held a number of parties while the country faced strict coronavirus rules have caused uproar. So much so that prime minister Boris Johnson announced that cabinet secretary Simon Case would investigate whether one of the parties took place – despite the PM and other ministers categorically denying it and claiming Downing Street consistently followed Covid rules during the period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

New Year’s Eve event in Trafalgar Square cancelled as Omicron cases surge

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the move is needed as ‘we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus’. London’s New Year’s Eve celebration event in Trafalgar Square will not take place because of the surge in cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the capital.
WORLD
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: 82,886 test positive for virus in UK in past 24 hrs

The UK has recorded 82,886 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, this is a slight drop in the number of cases recorded. On Saturday, 90,418 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the UK.Although there has been a slight drop in case numbers, cases have overall increased by 51.9 percent in the last seven days compared to the previous week, according to data provided by the government.Meanwhile, there have been 12,133 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK to 37,101.The number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Catastrophic’ if predicted third of NHS staff in London off work by New Year

Figures suggesting that one in three NHS staff in London could be off work by New Year’s Eve have been branded “catastrophic” by a nursing leader.The possible staff absence levels were reported by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) as the capital deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.The strain is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London, and the Mayor, Sadiq Khan has said the surge in cases is “hugely concerning”.Mr Khan declared a major incident on Saturday, amid fears about staff absences due to the infection in vital public services including the NHS, fire...
HEALTH SERVICES
austinnews.net

COVID-19: London Mayor declares 'major incident' due to Omicron rise

London [UK], December 18 (ANI): London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident" in the capital of the UK due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. A major incident is a situation with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented. Sadiq earlier had declared a major incident on January 8 due to the impact of COVID-19 on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: No guarantees on new restrictions - Sajid Javid

The health secretary has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions for England, as the Omicron variant spreads around the country. A further 10,000 Omicron cases were confirmed in the UK yesterday and a major incident was declared in London, where cases are highest. Asked about possible new rules to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Wales: Gym owners fear homelessness amid new restrictions

Worried gym owners fear new Covid restrictions could mean they lose their homes. One said they thought they would already be homeless, had they not taken on full-time work as a hospital physiotherapist. Another said they feared losing everything next year if the situation did not improve. The Welsh government...
HOMELESS
The Hill

The Hill

416K+
Followers
50K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy