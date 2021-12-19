Thousands of Santas stage Madrid charity run for volcano-hit La Palma

Santa Claus visited Brazil’s City of God favela this week, delivering some much-needed Christmas cheer to some of Rio de Janeiro’s poorest children.Dressed in a warm red suit and jacket, with an artificial white beard attached to his chin, Santa Claus was met with crowds of excited children.He handed out food and toys to the children whose community has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, damaging inflation, unemployment and years of gang violence.“They really need these things” said Santa Claus, who remained anonymous. The children swarmed him, wrapping him in hugs.Santa Claus visited the City of God, which is...

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO