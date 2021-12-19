ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Premier League's Decision to Reject Chelsea's Request to Postpone Wolves Clash

By Matt Debono
 2 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is finding it hard to understand the decision by the Premier League to reject Chelsea's request to postpone their league clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Chelsea boss confirmed Chelsea now have seven positive Covid-19 cases within the camp, adding on to their injury problems, leaving the Blues with a depleted squad for the trip to Molineux.

Chelsea made a request to the league on Sunday morning but it was rejected due to it not meeting the criteria for the game to be called off.

A club spokesman said: "We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety."

Now Tuchel has spoken to the media in the west Midlands to deliver his verdict and the Chelsea head coach isn't happy as he highlights the concerns over the players' health and safety.

"We have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop.

"I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings. We are disappointed, we are a bit angry."

He added: "We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk."

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

