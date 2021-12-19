ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: Why Premier League Rejected Chelsea's Postponement Request Against Wolves

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

The reason as to why the Premier League rejected Chelsea's request to postpone their match against Wolves has been revealed.

The Blues are set to play at the Molineux on Sunday afternoon despite the club experiencing a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

It is believed they made a request to postpone the match on the morning of the game, but it was rejected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWzvI_0dR09Ec000
IMAGO / PA Images

As per Sam Inkersole on Twitter, Chelsea's request to postpone the game to a later date was rejected due to the fact that it 'didn't meet the criteria needed'.

The Premier League believe that despite the number of cases, they have enough fit first team players to complete the game.

A number of matches across the league have not been played due to other clubs experiencing similar circumstances, but Tuchel's side will still compete on Sunday.

It was revealed during the week that Chelsea had recorded four positive tests within their squad ahead of their game against Everton, with Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell all now having to isolate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XVd1_0dR09Ec000
IMAGO / Sportimage

In the days after the draw at Stamford Bridge, the west London side have now received more cases and will have a depleted squad for their game at the Molineux.

Chelsea have also been hit with injuries over the last few weeks, with the club struggling for form over a busy festive period of fixtures.

They are currently third in the Premier League table, with Manchester City currently sitting top.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Timo Werner
Daily Mail

'We're putting the health and safety of players at huge risk': Thomas Tuchel furious the Premier League made Chelsea play against Wolves despite having reported seven positive Covid cases this week

Thomes Tuchel accused the Premier League of putting his players at risk by refusing to accept Chelsea's request to postpone their clash with Wolves. The 0-0 draw at Molineux saw Chelsea slip six points behind leaders Manchester City yet Tuchel was far more upset that his team had been asked to play at all. Wolves, meanwhile, were receiving their booster jabs after the game, with the entire squad already double vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Kansas City Star

Coronavirus-hit Chelsea held 0-0 by Wolves in Premier League

Coronavirus-depleted Chelsea was held 0-0 by Wolverhampton at a foggy Molineux to lose further ground on Premier League leader Manchester City on Sunday. Daniel Podence had a first-half tap-in ruled out for offside and Leander Dendoncker spurned a glorious chance as Wolves missed opportunities to grab a winner and Chelsea settled for a fourth draw in eight league matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Chelsea vs Wolves Player Ratings as Chelsea continue to struggle

Chelsea vs Wolves: Chelsea squared off against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in Matchday 18 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Chelsea drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday evening. Wolves gave the European champions a tough fight and got a well-deserved point. This was a match Thomas Tuchel didn’t want to play due to a depleted squad. Daniel Podence had the ball in the back of the net but Raul Gimenez was declared offside. Marcos Alonso came close and hit the post. Then Christian Pulisic had the best opportunity for Chelsea but Jose Sa made a big strong save.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Wolves#Molineux#Everton
Absolute Chelsea

Premier League Covid-19 Talks: Status of Chelsea's Clash vs Brighton to Be Discussed

The Premier League will hold talks with clubs on Monday following increasing Covid-19 cases which has seen several games called off in recent weeks. Six of the ten league fixtures were postponed this weekend due to the virus and teams being unable to fulfil the matches, however despite their seven confirmed cases Chelsea were still made to play out a 0-0 draw against Wolves, after having a request to postpone rejected.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

N'Golo Kante Won't Be Risked for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Tie vs Brentford, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

N'Golo Kante will not be put at further risk by Chelsea when they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and will be left out of the squad. The 30-year-old was rushed back on Sunday to start and play the full 90 minutes during the 0-0 draw at Wolves, a decision which Thomas Tuchel took, ignoring the medical advice of playing him for a maximum 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Molineux. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the west Midlands for their final league clash before Christmas. The Blues have been below-par in recent weeks, without a clean sheet in their last six, and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home on Thursday night to a depleted Everton side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea struggled to a bore 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. In a game that will be fondly remembered by no one in years to come, a Pensioners outfit beleaguered by a need to field players returning from injury who were not match fit were mostly swamped by a sea of orange.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Had €85M Summer Bid for Defender Rejected Immediately

Chelsea had a staggering €85 million bid for PSG defender Marquinhos rejected during the summer transfer window, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel's side were known for wanting a new central defender to bolster their defensive ranks. Jules Kounde of Sevilla appeared to be the first choice target but they failed to get a deal done for him and any other of their centre-back targets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
589
Followers
5K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy