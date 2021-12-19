ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We've Been Decimated' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Wolves

By Matt Debono
 2 days ago
Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes from his team that were held by Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley

Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante start in midfield for the depleted Blues, who are without Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz (Covid-19).

Reece James, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all start at Molineux as Saul Niguez continues on the bench.

Christian Pulisic starts in attack with Andreas Christensen ruled out through injury.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

“I don’t care about the point”- Thomas Tuchel breaks Chelsea’s performance down against Wolves in 0-0 finish

It has been a hard few weeks for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel in the ongoing English Premier League campaign. After leading the league for the first 13 weeks, the Blues from London have lost the way in the English top-flight. Ever since the draw against Manchester United, the team has failed to win the game with the ease they used to. Also, the COVID-19 and injuries have started to haunt the German manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Wolves Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech. Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley. What was said?. "N'Golo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

N'Golo Kante Won't Be Risked for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Tie vs Brentford, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

N'Golo Kante will not be put at further risk by Chelsea when they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and will be left out of the squad. The 30-year-old was rushed back on Sunday to start and play the full 90 minutes during the 0-0 draw at Wolves, a decision which Thomas Tuchel took, ignoring the medical advice of playing him for a maximum 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel to ‘start from scratch’ with Chelsea team against Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea must “start from scratch” in selecting a squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Brentford after Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid-19.Baker was in line to feature at the Brentford Community Stadium after a clutch of academy stars trained with Chelsea’s first team on Monday and Tuesday.The 26-year-old midfielder’s positive test leaves Chelsea missing as many as eight players due to coronavirus.Manager Tuchel admitted Chelsea’s enforced selection plans will “go against our nature” for the League Cup quarter-final encounter.“We planned now a squad and we had some plans with Lewis Baker, from the academy, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

