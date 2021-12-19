Lone worker safety

The ASSP is concerned about the uncertainty it perceives in newly released facility data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Statistics. The BLS reported that 4,764 fatal work injuries occurred in 2020, a 10.7 percent decrease from the previous year’s total of 5,333 and the fewest on-the-job deaths since 2013, according to a press release. However, fatal occupational illnesses, such as COVID-19 and work-related cancers, are “out of scope” for this report precipitated by an acute injury. Since many people worked from home in 2020, they were not exposed to hazards that may still exist at their workplaces upon their eventual return.
