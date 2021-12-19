Lone worker safety

In the days that followed the collapse of an Illinois Amazon warehouse that was hit by a tornado, company workers gathered on an internal message board to express concern about the lack of safety training they’d been given, according to The Intercept. Six workers died in the collapse. Many of the dozen employees who spoke anonymously to the outlet said they had never participated in so much as a fire drill during their time at Amazon, let alone a tornado drill. Several said they would be unsure of what to do in an emergency. “I have been here six and a half years and have never once been involved in a tornado safety drill on my shift, as well as have not taken part in a fire safety drill in about two years,” one employee at an Indiana fulfillment center wrote.

