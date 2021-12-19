Man in critical condition in Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were rescued from an apartment fire, which left one in critical condition in Dayton on Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a fire on Xenia Avenue at 7:13 am. Upon arrival, they found a two-story apartment building with smoke showing and began taking the fire down and searching for possible victims.

Fire crews found a man leaning out of a window near the fire. According to Dayton Fire, crews rescued the man using a ground ladder and then moved him into a Dayton medic unit. He received Advanced Life Support on the way to a local hospital where his condition was reported as critical. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the room where it started on the second floor. Dayton Fire Investigators ruled the cause to be accidental. Preliminary damage to the building is estimated at $5,000.

