Football

Denton Guyer/Austin Westlake highlights

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guyer Wildcats hoped to flip the...

www.wfaa.com

texashsfootball.com

Westlake Pulls Away From Guyer to send Todd Dodge into Retirement with State Title

Guyer gave Westlake all it could handle through three-quarters of play on Saturday night in the 6A Division II State Title Game. But in the end, Jaden Greathouse and the Westlake defensive line proved to be too much for the Wildcats to handle as they ensured that Westlake Head Coach Todd Dodge would finish his career as a champion.
HIGH SCHOOL
scorebooklive.com

SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 Football Rankings: Mater Dei, Austin Westlake finish 2021 season as top-ranked high school football teams in the country

The 2021 high school football season came to an end over the weekend, which means it’s time to release our final rankings of the year. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Westlake (Austin, Texas) won state titles to secure their spots at the top of the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, but there was a ton of movement throughout the rest of the rankings – seven teams moved in, and seven moved out.
GREENWOOD, IN
Denton Record-Chronicle

Guyer's defense, versatility too much for Braswell

KyeRon Lindsay’s thundering put-back dunk in the second quarter of Guyer’s 62-44 dispatching of Braswell was a mere glimpse of the Wildcats’ arsenal. Lindsay had a game-high 22 points on Tuesday in a district opener that lacked a semblance of drama, but Guyer’s most recent thumping went well beyond the efforts of its prized UNLV recruit.
BASKETBALL
Football
Sports
texasredzonereport.com

Record Setting Performances Lead Westlake Past Denton Guyer

The Westlake Chaparrals defeated the Denton Guyer Wildcats 40-21 Saturday night at AT&T Stadium to win the 6AD2 State championship. The Wildcats led 21-20 late in the third quarter with Westlake facing a 4th down from the Guyer 36-yard line. The Chaparrals lined up to punt but the Wildcats took a time out. Out of the time out, Westlake lined up to attempt a 53-yard field goal which would be a UIL State Championship Game record for all classifications. Charlie Barnett drilled the ball goal post to set the record and give Westlake a 23-20 lead with 3:11 remaining in the 3rd.
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS DFW

Dallas Celebrates South Oak Cliff State Champs With Parade

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – South Oak Cliff High School is taking its championship celebration to the streets on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Golden Bears football team defeated Liberty Hill 23-14 on Saturday for the 5-A, Division II State Championship. It’s the school’s first state title and the first for a Dallas ISD school since 1958. The nonprofit For Oak Cliff is throwing the parade which started at their building off East Ledbetter. The team will travel about a mile until they reach the South Oak Cliff High football field where the celebration continues with a ceremony. TRAFFIC NOTE: Please avoid the intersections from Ledbetter Drive and Marsalis Ave., all the way to Overton Road and Garza Ave. from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Once the parade is over at noon, Overton Rd. will be shut down. Please avoid this road during this time.
DALLAS, TX

