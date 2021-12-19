Denton Guyer/Austin Westlake highlights

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – South Oak Cliff High School is taking its championship celebration to the streets on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Golden Bears football team defeated Liberty Hill 23-14 on Saturday for the 5-A, Division II State Championship. It’s the school’s first state title and the first for a Dallas ISD school since 1958. The nonprofit For Oak Cliff is throwing the parade which started at their building off East Ledbetter. The team will travel about a mile until they reach the South Oak Cliff High football field where the celebration continues with a ceremony. TRAFFIC NOTE: Please avoid the intersections from Ledbetter Drive and Marsalis Ave., all the way to Overton Road and Garza Ave. from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Once the parade is over at noon, Overton Rd. will be shut down. Please avoid this road during this time.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO