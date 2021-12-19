ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Molineux.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the west Midlands for their final league clash before Christmas.

The Blues have been below-par in recent weeks, without a clean sheet in their last six, and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home on Thursday night to a depleted Everton side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDocW_0dR08lVe00
IMAGO / PA Images

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of Sunday's league encounter:

Thomas Tuchel: Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Uncertainty Not a 'Problem' for Chelsea

'We Cannot Be Happy' - Antonio Rudiger Comments on Chelsea's Draw Against Wolves

Wolves XI to face Chelsea: José Sá, Saïss, Coady (c), Kilman, Dendoncker, Hoever, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves, Marçal, Jiménez, Daniel Podence

Bench: Ruddy, Moulden, Cundle, Nélson Semedo, Trincão, Bruno Jordão, Bueno, Traoré

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley

