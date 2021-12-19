ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Wolves Clash

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago
Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley

What was said?

"N'Golo Kante is in, out of pretty much nothing, so hopefully this goes well because this is a huge risk we take here. Same for Trevoh Chalobah. We have Andreas Christensen out for injury.

"The bench is three players plus the goalkeepers. It's a situation but honestly, once you arrive and play, you will see a Chelsea team play. We are disappointed and angry but this does not make us less competitive.

"I have trust in my players, trust in myself, I know what it takes to win Premier League games. We will try to install that energy and attitude in the dressing room. Then we feel ready to win the game."

The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel says he is hopeful injuries to Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea's goalless draw with Wolves are not serious... but boss admits his side will 'pay the price' for their long list of absentees

Thomas Tuchel is cautiously optimistic the injuries sustained by Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah in Chelsea's trip to Wolverhampton will not rule the duo out for a sustained period. The Blues were held to a stalemate at Molineux and lost Chalobah in the first half after the 22-year-old picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

N'Golo Kante Won't Be Risked for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Tie vs Brentford, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

N'Golo Kante will not be put at further risk by Chelsea when they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and will be left out of the squad. The 30-year-old was rushed back on Sunday to start and play the full 90 minutes during the 0-0 draw at Wolves, a decision which Thomas Tuchel took, ignoring the medical advice of playing him for a maximum 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Thomas Tuchel is the right man for Chelsea but not above criticism

It is a painful reality of football discourse that if you are not with someone, you are against them. If you are not in total support of a player, manager, or club, you are seen as someone that wants that player sold, that manager fired, and that club to fail. And maybe that is a tangent of criticism all too often devolving into biased agendas, but at the end of the day things can only get better if issues are addressed rather than blindly ignored.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

