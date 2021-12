The Hip-Hop community received tragic news over the weekend as rapper Drakeo the Ruler died Sunday (Dec. 19) morning after being stabbed in the neck during an altercation at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert. According to reports, Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was slated to perform at the Snoop Dogg-headlined music festival, which was held in Los Angeles at Exposition Park, but never made it to the stage as he and his entourage were attacked by a large group of men around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 18) evening, with one of the men fatally stabbing Drakeo during the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO