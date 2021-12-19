ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Remember to Eat Fiber This Holiday Season

By Mat Lecompte
belmarrahealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays can offer a serious disruption to your routine. Baked goods, chocolate, booze, and candies appear out of nowhere. Timing can also be tight, so you’re reaching for takeout and junk food to help you power through. No sane individual is going to tell somebody to avoid...

www.belmarrahealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
ClickOnDetroit.com

Looking for something tasty to eat for the holidays? Try barbecue!

As the holidays are approaching you may be scrambling to think of something tasty to eat. If you refuse to re-do Thanksgiving with the turkey, or ham, maybe you can try something grilled?. Here’s a barbecue spot that can spice up your holiday dinner. Live In The D’s Michelle Oliver...
DETROIT, MI
WJTV 12

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Cholesterol#Fruit#Oats#Vegetables
weeklypostnc.com

A Healthy Approach To Eating Over The Holidays

CHARLOTTE – It’s officially the season of cookies and candy canes, sugarplums, and savory pies. But a festive holiday spirit doesn’t mean you have to reach for the sweatpants. Samantha Spain, a registered dietitian at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions in Kernersville, North Carolina, offers 7 approachable ways...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
deltanewsweb.com

Mindful eating over the holidays

As the holidays approach, we are busy buying presents, decorating, baking and going to parties. All these activities take up precious time in our already full schedules. When we get a chance to eat, it is normally on the run between going to the store to shop and getting home to wrap gifts.
LIFESTYLE
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

What the Farmers’ Market Chefs Eat for the Holidays

The Saratoga Farmers’ Market’s prepared food vendors offer a diverse range of cuisines: choose from Eastern European, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Indian, or Caribbean foods. We asked our international group of vendors the traditional foods they, the chefs, actually make and eat with their families during this time of year.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
kiowacountypress.net

Dear Dietitian – Tips for guilt-free holiday eating

The holiday season is upon us, times of glad tidings, holiday parties, and family gatherings. When we gather to celebrate, there is often food available that we don't normally eat. It's delicious food, and why not partake? It's the holidays; we're supposed to eat more. If you are one of...
FOOD & DRINKS
belmarrahealth.com

Tips to Manage Cholesterol over the Holidays

Navigating the holidays might seem like a significant challenge if you’re dealing with high cholesterol. And it can be. But with a few tips, you can manage your cholesterol and still get the most from the season. 1. Watch Sugary Beverages: Sugar is the leading cause of high cholesterol,...
HEALTH
advantagenews.com

Dietitian says healthy eating is important over the holidays

As we get ready for the feasts that can be common during Thanksgiving, a spokesperson with OSF HealthCare has some tips on how to keep from overindulging this holiday season. The New Year is when we start making resolutions to lose weight. The main reason we need to do that is because we ate too much over the holidays.
DIETS
breezejmu.org

A Wealth of Health | Properly framing holiday eats

Ooey gooey cookies and chocolate fondue crackling in a smoldering sterno don’t align with health and wellness. Stockings full of Sour Patch Kids and peanut butter caramel brittle don’t, either. But healthy holiday eating doesn’t mean to substitute nuts for chocolate chips at every turn; it starts with...
LIFESTYLE
STACK

Healthy Holiday Eating Survival Guide

Holidays are the best and worst times to eat when it comes to food. So many delicious high-calorie mouth-watering desires that pack on the pounds. The once-a-year temptations outweigh your willpower to say no. It is hard to be mindful of what to eat when scrumptious is just an arms-reach away on the table in front of you. Therefore, it is kind of silly to tell you just to eat a piece of cheese, some celery, and turkey. Thus, you need a master plan to help you balance your splurging so you can enjoy it without feeling guilty.
DRINKS
fayettecountyrecord.com

‘Tis the Season for Eating Beets

I’ve never been really successful at growing beets in the past. This year, however, I hit the jackpot in my beet patch. When I’ve grown beets in the past, the bulbs never got much bigger than a radish. And they took forever to grow even that small. Since then, I’ve learned that beets require certain micronutrients, especially boron and magnesium. Beets contain a high amount of boron compared to…
LIFESTYLE
Consumer Reports.org

Holiday Foods Face-Off: Which Is Healthier to Eat?

When it comes to healthy eating success, vowing to give up your favorite foods never works, and that’s doubly true around the holidays. A better strategy is to acknowledge that you will eat what you like, but will do so in the context of a healthy diet. That means taking a second to check in with yourself to see if a holiday treat is really something you want, or something that you’re just reaching for because it’s there. It also means being conscious of portion sizes, balancing out the sugar with some veggies, and when you choose to eat a treat, focusing on it so you fully enjoy it.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecw46.com

Tips to eat health during the holidays, keep resolutions

Many people set goals for the new year. One of the most popular is going on a diet. While some people decide to indulge during the holiday season, there are ways to enjoy food and still maintain a healthy diet. If you decide to wait out the holidays and start...
FITNESS
WCNC

Creative Ideas for Holiday Eats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season get creative in the kitchen with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. Mrs. T’s Pierogies are pasta pockets stuffed with two of my favorite things: creamy mashed potatoes and cheese!
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Pittsburgh Courier

Eat, Drink, & Be Merry: Healthy holiday hacks

The holiday season can be an exciting, and stressful, time of the year. In between social events and all the activities that come with the holiday season, it can be challenging to find the balance between celebration and maintaining your overall wellness. This year, we are offering some health “swaps” to help you fully enjoy the holiday season, while also maintaining your health needs. This year, consider swapping:
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

See How Much Sugar Is in These Popular Holiday Beverages

Sugar is bad for you. Or, maybe it’s not. Like salt and fat, the debate about how much sugar people should eat ranges from “it’s good for quick energy” to “it is a primary trigger for heart disease, obesity, and weight gain”. Then, there is good sugar and bad sugar. Natural sugar is what people […]
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy